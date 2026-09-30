Staying Grounded In College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Longwood chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being a college student is stressful; constant papers, notes, and social pressure can make it hard

to remember to take time for yourself. Keeping yourself grounded and making sure to keep up

with self-care is so important not only for your mental health, but also physical wellbeing. There

are a few simple things you can add to your routine to remind yourself to prioritize your health

and happiness, especially under all the chaos that comes with college.

Meditation

Meditating is a really simple way to help regulate your nervous system and keep yourself cool.

There are so many different forms of meditation that work for everyone. Some people are really

into journaling and thoughtfully writing out their feelings, while others may prefer a more classic

meditation style with intentional breathing. Personally, I like to go outside and sit in the sun and

take deep seven-second breaths with nine-second exhales. Meditation has so many benefits,

including a more regulated sleep cycle, increased immune system, and heightened self-

awareness. If you’re interested in a more structured way to meditate, look for a new club coming

to Longwood in the next few months, Soulestial. The club’s founder, Daniel, gave a short

explanation of what the club entails, “Soulestial is a new student organization that places a strong

emphasis on the mental wellbeing of its members. The goal of Soulestial is to create a space at

Longwood where people from any background, religion, or culture can come together and

connect on a deeper level. The plan is to host yoga sessions, meditative discussions, mindful

walks and runs, and overall events that force our perspective to shift from the external world to

our internal worlds.”.



Exercise

As simple as it sounds, mindful exercise can be a great way to take a break from stressors. A

walk with your favorite playlist can really be a life-changer when you’re having a bad day.

Longwood has two different gyms that are included for students, along with classes ranging from

yoga to full body workouts. Exercise can release significant levels of dopamine that are essential

to keeping you happy and healthy. One of my favorite ways to exercise is by using the free bike

rentals that Longwood provides. It’s so nice to go on a calm bike ride with music through the

beautiful neighborhoods. Anything from a run to a few jumping jacks in your dorm can make a

huge change.



Cleaning

Having a clean space really does help you to have a clean mind. Seeing a mess around you can

pile on to the stress you’re already going through. Taking ten minutes every day to just neaten

your dorm can really make a difference for how you wake up feeling in the morning.

Find a hobby

Having a hobby that you love and can devote your time to can be a great stress reliver, and even

a form of meditation. Whether it’s trying something new, or something you’ve always loved,

having an outlet to do what you enjoy is such an important way to stay grounded. Longwood has

so many different clubs and organizations that students can try out and see what they like. For

example, are you a girl who loves to write? Try out Her Campus! If you love art, try out the

ceramics club or even the embroidery club.

There are so many ways to help yourself stay happy, healthy, and grounded. Remember, there

are always people here to help, too. If the stress is becoming too much, talk to somebody.

Longwood has so many resources to help students; you often just need to be the one to reach out.