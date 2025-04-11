Verity, The Housemaid and It Ends with Us: why do recent book-to-film adaptations not seem to please audiences?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lately, the movie industry has been increasingly investing in the production of book-to-screen adaptations, bringing beloved stories from bestselling novels to life. Titles such as It Ends With Us, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Housemaid, and Verity are just a few examples of this growing trend inspired by some of the most popular and widely discussed books in contemporary literature.

These productions have the power to dominate media coverage and online conversations, mobilizing passionate fan bases who eagerly follow every step of the process — from casting announcements and behind-the-scenes content to, most importantly, the long-awaited premiere. Fans, without hesitation, engage deeply with each detail, sharing their excitement and expectations across social media platforms.

So, why is it that after so much anticipation, people often end up disappointed with book-to-film adaptations?

Mainly, it’s because fans expect a faithful, almost page-by-page representation of the original story — every scene, every detail. But as we know, if directors tried to turn every page of a novel into a scene, the film would be far too long to hold an audience’s attention. That doesn’t necessarily mean the adaptation is bad — it just means it may not align with what the audience envisioned or hoped for.

Take It Ends With Us, for example, directed by Justin Baldoni and starring Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, with Baldoni himself playing Ryle Kincaid. The movie premiered on August 9th, 2024, after months of filming and massive hype generated by both the media and devoted fans.

However, following its release, the film received a wave of criticism — particularly for how it portrayed the delicate topic of domestic violence. Many viewers felt that the movie strayed from the book’s core message and social critique, instead romanticizing the abuse and diluting its seriousness.

Actress Blake Lively was also criticized for her involvement in the promotional campaign, as she seemed more focused on marketing her hair care brand during press events than addressing the sensitive themes explored in the film.

What about the upcoming adaptations?

The buzz around book adaptations shows no sign of slowing down, and upcoming releases are already stirring intense reactions among fans and the press. Even before hitting theaters or streaming platforms, these productions are generating conversations, fan theories, and high expectations — especially when based on emotionally charged or plot-twist-heavy stories.

One of the most anticipated adaptations is Colleen Hoover’s Verity, a psychological thriller that has captivated readers with its dark twists and morally complex characters. The film has drawn extra attention not only for the strength of its source material but also for its impressive cast. Dakota Johnson takes on the role of Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer entangled in a disturbing story, with Josh Hartnett playing Jeremy Crawford and Anne Hathaway stepping into the chilling role of Verity Crawford. The casting choices alone have sparked heated debate and excitement online, as fans envision how the novel’s layered suspense will be translated to the screen. The pressure is high for the production to capture the unsettling atmosphere and emotional depth that made the book such a phenomenon.

Another adaptation drawing attention is Freida McFadden’s The Housemaid, known for its psychological twists and gripping storytelling. The casting has already been confirmed, with Sydney Sweeney playing the lead role of Millie, a young woman who takes a job in a seemingly perfect home that quickly turns into a nightmare. Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone, and Amanda Seyfried will portray Andrew, Enzo, and Nina, respectively — a lineup that promises both talent and chemistry.

McFadden’s reputation for shocking endings and fast-paced narratives makes this adaptation especially intriguing for fans of thrillers. The expectation is not only for a faithful adaptation but for a film that captures the suspense and claustrophobia of the original book.

Despite the recurring criticism surrounding adaptations that fail to fully honor the books they’re based on, audiences continue to get their hopes up. Whether driven by love for the characters, curiosity about casting, or a desire to see their favorite scenes come to life, fans remain invested — ready to celebrate, critique, and analyze every frame once the movies are finally released.

