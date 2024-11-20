Get ready BookTok, because a fan fave novel is officially coming to the big screen! On Nov. 20, it was reported that Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book, Verity, is getting its own film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway. The actress previously received her flowers for the Amazon Prime film, The Idea of You, which was released in March 2024.

Hoover published Verity, which is a psychosexual thriller-themed book, in 2018, and it remained on the New York Times Best Sellers lists for months. As a result, more than one million copies were sold in 2023 alone.

Verity tells the story of Verity Crawford, a bestselling author, who is unable to complete her latest book after a mysterious accident. But when her husband, Jeremy Crawford, hires writer Lowen Ashleigh to help Verity complete her book, Lowen uncovers some chilling secrets about the family. Pretty unhinged, but lowkey intriguing.

The official logline according to Deadline reads, “The story follows, Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), has hired Ashleigh to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish after a mysterious accident. Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Ashleigh slowly learns that things are not exactly as they seem with the discovery of a secret, unfinished manuscript that may divulge chilling admissions about the family’s past. As Lowen ingratiates herself with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are merely lurid works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath.”

As of Nov. 20, it’s unknown when Verity will hit theaters or who else is starring in the film, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated once we hear more news.

Hathaway is expected to work with director Michael Showalter, who also directed The Idea of You. The Oscar-winning actress received positive reviews from the project, so it seems like she and Showalter will make a great team for the production of Verity.

Adaptations of other Hoover novels are also in the works, including Reminders of Him (expected to hit theaters in February 2026) and Regretting You (starring Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, and Dave Franco).

With Hoover adding another potential hit book-to-film adaptation under her belt and Hathaway set to star in the movie, fans and critics alike have high expectations for Verity.