Have You Watched It Ends With Us? Here Are 5 Books From Colleen Hoover You Need To Read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

There’s only one kind of movie that I love more in this world than classic romance films, and that’s the kind with Taylor Swift’s songs on it. It Ends With Us almost literally ends with us, considering how much we cry while watching or reading it, especially with Taylor Swift’s song, “My tears ricochet”, playing in the background, and of course: Blake Lively as Lily Bloom.

It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover’s first novel, tells the gripping story of Lily Bloom, a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to start a new life in Boston and chase her dream of opening her own business. But when Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan, suddenly pops back into her life, her relationship with Ryle Kincaid, a charming neurosurgeon with she was deeply in love, gets complicated. Lily soon realizes she gotta trust her own strength to make an impossible decision about her future.

Even though it was published back in 2016, this book has been considered one of the most acclaimed books worldwide in the last four years, and since it finally became a movie, Colleen Hoover’s book sales have skyrocketed, thanks in no small part to TikTok. Therefore, I know it can be a little difficult to decide which book to dive into next after leaving the theater, HerCampus has got your back. Here are five Colleen Hoover books I know you’ll love if you were into It Ends With Us!

It Starts With Us (2022)

The sequel to It Ends With Us, and a must-read if you’re obsessed with Lily Bloom. Lily and Ryle have just settled into a civil co-parenting routine when she suddenly bumps into her first love, Atlas, again. After nearly two years apart, she is thrilled that, for once, time is on their side, and she immediately says yes when Atlas asks her out.

Verity (2018)

Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin, accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling author Verity Crawford, hires Lowen to finish the remaining books in a successful series his injured wife is unable to finish. This standalone romantic thriller by the #1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover will keep you on the edge of your seat.

November 9 (2015)

The story follows Fallon, an 18-year-old who survived a fire that left her scarred, and Ben, who finds inspiration in Fallon’s life for the novel he’s writing. With Fallon’s impending move, they make a pact to meet on the same date every year. As years go by, their lives are involved, but they continue to meet, and their story becomes the plot of Ben’s novel.

All Your Perfects (2018)

This one is about a couple whose marriage is on the rocks because of past mistakes, secrets, and memories. It follows Quinn and Graham, who meet on one of the worst days of their lives. The couple’s love is put to test as they struggle with infertility, Quinn can’t conceive, and Graham can’t adopt due to a past mistake.

Reminders of Him (2022)

After spending five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan returns to the town where it all went wrong, hoping to reconnect with her four-year-old daughter. But rebuilding the burned bridges isn’t easy, especially when everyone in her daughter’s life is determined to keep Kenna out. The only person who hasn’t completely shouted her out is Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and one of the few remaining links to Kenna’s daughter.

Seriously, all of her books are amazing, because she just gets how a girl’s heart works and knows exactly how to make it race!

—————————————————————–

The article above was edited by Brisa Kunichiro.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!