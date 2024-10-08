This A-list Celeb Is Playing Millie In ‘The Housemaid’ Film Adaptation

It’s a huge day for those who love thrillers! As we’re getting closer to the end of the year, I’m already making my list of films I can’t wait to see in 2025 that star my favorite actors. On Oct. 8, an upcoming movie starring Gen Z icon Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfriend was announced and I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see her grace the silver screen yet again! Sweeney’s been busy this year with her production company and acting, and we’re excited that she’s returning to the psychological horror scene with her next project: The Housemaid.

“I’m thrilled to have ‘The Housemaid’ join our upcoming slate,” Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, said in a statement obtained by Variety. “A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be.”

Sweeney also shared this exciting news on Instagram while reading The Housemaid book by Frieda McFadden. Sweeney’s announcement also confirmed that she would be playing the lead role of Millie in the film. She’ll also be executive producing the film for Lionsgate, according to Deadline. Here’s everything we know so far about the film adaptation of The Housemaid.

What is The Housemaid‘s Plot?

Based on Frieda McFadden’s best-selling novel, The Housemaid follows a young woman named Millie who secures a job working for an affluent married couple. Millie works as their in-house housemaid, where she begins to unravel the mystery of who the Winchester family really is. What the family doesn’t know is that Millie has some secrets of her own that no one else has figured out — yet.

Who is starring in The Housemaid?

As of this writing, Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are the only confirmed cast members for The Housemaid. Sweeney will be playing Millie while Seyfried will play Nina Winchester. Seyfried will also be working on The Housemaid as an executive producer alongside Sweeney.

There has yet to be a casting announcement for Nina’s husband, Andrew Winchester, but we can expect that as filming gets closer, we will find out who else is joining the cast.

When will The Housemaid be released?

There is not yet a confirmed release date for The Housemaid. With filming potentially about to begin soon, we imagine that audiences will be able to see The Housemaid at some point in 2025 or 2026.