Get to know Justin Baldoni, the actor and producer that plays Ryle in “It Ends With Us”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

It Ends With Us is a famous book from BookTok (TikTok‘s book niche) that ended up becoming a movie. But do you happen to know the man protagonist on the screen? Well, the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker, Justin Baldoni, has been a huge success since the beginning of his career. Between being in the spotlight or the great mind of the show, Justin is honestly one of the most amazing artists in the world.

How it all started

Born in Los Angeles, USA, Baldoni started his career when he was 20 years-old acting in 3 episodes of the American soap opera The Young and the Restless. In 2008 he found his passion in directing and producing, when made his first music video. The guy started to do some big things and created a digital documentary series named My Last Days and, since then, he hasn’t stopped being a star.

In 2014, Justin skyrocketed into fame when he played his breakout role, the iconic character Rafael Solano in the show Jane the Virgin. The show was recorded during five years and, in interviews, Baldoni used to talk about the cast like a real family. Fun fact, he and his costar Gina Rodriguez became so close that Justin officiated her wedding in real life. This show really changed everything for Baldoni and opened many more doors for him in his career.

Director life and success

Justin Baldoni is so much more than just an actor. After Jane the Virgin, Justin mainly worked behind the scenes. Besides being involved in the production of more than 30 movies, he has also had the opportunity to direct some things. One of his most famous works was the movie Five Feet Apart – which we all know was a huge success. More recently, the actor directed the movie Clouds that was released on Disney+ and meant a lot to Justin.

After all that and so much more, Justin Baldoni got the rights for the Colleen Hoover book It End With Us and started developing the project. In interviews, Justin said that in 2019 when things were about to start, Colleen contacted him and asked if he would star in the movie as Ryle. He also said that he obviously loved the idea but had his doubts about being enough for the character. As you can see, things really worked out, because the project was released and he got the opportunity to direct the movie and play Ryle at the same time.

Through the years, Justin Baldoni has been working really hard to do what he loves and he succeeded at it. Since the beginning, people around the world have been following him because he is truly really good at what he does. Besides a huge actor, producer and director, Justin has been showing his fans that he is also a good person with a huge heart.

__________

The article above was edited by Ana Beatriz Aith.

Liked this type of content? Check out Her Campus Casper Libero for more!