Materialists: what can we expect from Celine Song’s new movie? 

Celine Song is a 36-year-old Korean filmmaker and songwriter, known for participating in The Wheel of Time, a Prime Video TV show, as a staff writer, and in Past Lives, a romantic drama, as the writer and director. She was nominated for two Oscars categories: Best Movie and Best Original Screenplay.

Her team for Materialists is composed by not only David Hinojosa, Danny Cohen, Pamela Koffler, Timo Argillander, and Andrea Scarso as the film producers, but also, Katina Danabassis as the costume designer and Amy Beth Silver as the production designer.

Materialists: what is it about?

Celine’s new movie is a rom-com (romantic comedy), that tells the story of a matchmaker, Lucy, played by Dakota Johnson. She works in a lucrative business intending to find people their soulmates, and as we can see in the trailer, she is nailing her job, being responsible for nine weddings so far.

But, suddenly at an event she ends up running into two men, Harry Castillo, played by Pedro Pascal, a rich, dedicated, handsome man, and John, played by Chris Evans, who she already knew and happened to be working at the event as a waiter. Then, when Lucy least expects it, she sees herself in a love triangle with both men on their heads over heels for her.

In the trailer, we can see how Harry is committed to making Lucy happy, especially with his love language (acts of service) by giving her flowers and taking her out to dinner.

Meanwhile, John is apparently busy working, trying to make some money, to improve his quality of life, which seems to be uncomfortable and irritating. However, he is not behind Harry in this competition for Lucy’s heart, as we can see she’s got a soft spot for him, willing to also give him a chance.

Now, that leaves us with a bunch of questions… Who will she choose? Will she end up hurt? Will she break their hearts? I guess, we are all expecting a happy ending, but it is inevitable to think what events will lead to the end.

More about the cast

To begin, let’s talk about the main actress in the movie, the great Dakota Johnson. She is a 35-year-old model and actress, mainly known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey and Cassandra Webb in Madame Web.

Secondly, one of the main members of the love triangle is the amazing Chris Evans, a 43-year-old actor. He is known for many different roles, such as Ransom Drysdale in Knives Out, Johnny Storm in The Fantastic Four, and his most famous one as Steve Rogers (Captain America) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last but not least, the third point of this triangle is Pedro Pascal, a 49-year-old Chilean actor, known for his roles as Mandalorian in The Mandalorian, General Acacius in Gladiator 2, and Joel in the series The Last of Us. His most recent role in the new Fantastic Four movie as Mr. Fantastic, which premieres on July 25th.

Well, I bet we are all extremely excited to watch this new rom-com to fill our hearts with love and maybe shed a couple of tears, in the theaters on June 13th.

