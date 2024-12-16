We *Need* To Talk About Sydney Sweeney’s Iconic Response To Body Shamers

If there’s one celebrity that the internet shouldn’t mess with, it’s Sydney Sweeney. After coming off of a successful year starring in Anyone But You and Immaculate — while also getting ready to film projects like The Housemaid — the actress has proven to be a rising talent in Hollywood. Not only has Sweeney established herself as a leading actress and rising executive producer, fans have also seen her become the face of brands such as Laneige and Dr. Sasquatch. It’s safe to say that with all of these accomplishments, Sweeney has had a flourishing career thus far. While we love seeing her win, it’s also frustrating to see how so many on the internet continue to feel the need to comment on her body. As someone who’s in the public eye, Sweeney is no stranger to the objectification of her body and media scrutiny.

After photos of Sweeney in a bikini began surfacing online, many flocked to social media to comment on her body and how it looked in the paparazzi photos. Not only did Sweeney see the comments all over social media, but she addressed them in the most iconic possible way. We love a clapback queen!

On Dec.12, pictures of Sweeney sitting alone poolside in a bikini were posted online. As these pictures began circulating online, many started sharing their opinions about Sweeney’s body. A tweet posted online claimed that Sweeney was “catfishing,” while others were furious that Sweeney looked different off-camera. While Sweeney was getting harsh comments about her body, many showed support and rallied behind her.

actually cannot wrap my head around what’s wrong with sydney sweeney in those pictures… are you talking about her hair? what are you talking about?? — nika (@firstDILF) December 13, 2024

even if you’re just trying to dunk on incels or whatever, STOP posting that picture of Sydney Sweeney… those paparazzi pictures were taken when she was sunbathing at her house, it’s such a weird violation of privacy!!!! — hannah (@dumbandfunn) December 13, 2024

this week i watched men say vile things and turn their backs on sydney sweeney, who’s been their ideal woman they’ve been worshiping for the past year, because of an off guard picture of her where she’s not wearing makeup i don’t trust them!! https://t.co/CgGJ1jpHH2 — rissa (@billskarsgards) December 15, 2024

It wasn’t long after the hateful comments showed up online that Sweeney clapped back at her haters. In an Instagram post shared on Dec. 14, Sweeney posted various screenshots of the hate comments she’s received. Sweeney’s Instagram video went through comments that poked fun at her weight and how her body was photographed, confirming that she had seen the discourse online. The cherry on top of the video was her response to the comments, in which Sweeney posted her workout routines and boxing training for her upcoming role in a biopic about boxer Christy Martin. Sweeney posted a series of clips of her working out in the boxing ring, lifting weights, and also training with professional boxers for her role.

Not only did Sweeney put an end to the comments shaming her body, she also ended the conversation about looking different from her past appearances. Even though she got the final word, it’s infuriating to have to see all of her hard work be reduced to discussions about her body. Seeing the hate comments online about a woman’s body and claiming that Sweeney’s “catfishing,” is incredibly disrespectful and belittling.

It seems like Sweeney is someone who is always discussed when it comes to the way the internet views her, and it’s unfair that she had to see all of those comments. But, at the end of the day, she’s at the top of her game, and will continue to pack a punch into everything she does for the entertainment industry.