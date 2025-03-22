What We Know About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

This article contains spoilers for season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is back for its third and final season! Due to the writer’s strike lasting through the summer months of 2023 — when filming for the show would normally take place — fans have been eagerly awaiting Prime Video’s announcement about the start of production for season three.

On May 14 of last year, the network took to Instagram to announce that the show was in the early stages of production and would return for season three in the summer of 2025, this time with 11 episodes — an increase from the previous seasons, which had seven and eight episodes, respectively. Jenny Han, the author of the books, also shared on her Instagram story, stating, “One thing I’ll say about season 3 of tsitp… there are no filler episodes.”

Earlier this week, the official Instagram page for the show, along with Lola Tung, who plays Isabel “Belly” Conklin, released the season three poster and officially announced that this would be the third and final season, premiering in July. It hasn’t yet been released how the episodes will air, whether all at once or weekly like last season. I’m crossing my fingers for weekly — it gives me something to look forward to!

Fans of the books created by Han have noticed several differences between the show and the books. For one, the Debutante Ball in season one isn’t in the books, nor are the characters of Aunt Julia or Skye, who appear in season two. And, of course, my favorite crash-out in television history — Conrad stuck in the car with Belly and Jeremiah in the season two finale — wasn’t in the books either.

Early on in the season’s filming, fans took to social media and posted images of the exterior set of Jeremiah’s frat house from the third book. This has fueled speculation that the show will include the plotline of Jeremiah cheating on Belly.

There have also been several videos circling TikTok of Tung and her co-star Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher, in Paris filming scenes for season three. In the book, Belly goes to Spain to study abroad after breaking off the engagement with Jeremiah. However, it seems the producers changed it to Paris since Belly has a knack for the language in the TV adaptation. In the books, Jeremiah never goes after her, but seeing these two filming together has created a lot of mystery about which direction the season will be going. This could be a dream sequence from Belly’s perspective, as she is the primary narrator of the show. Or, as many Team “Jelly” fans hope, the adaptation might be shifting toward a different ending — one where Belly chooses Jeremiah over Conrad, unlike in the books.

While the books provide a guideline for the show adaptation, each season introduces new twists, characters, and plotlines, keeping fans guessing and leaving us wondering what other surprises are in store for the final season. Who do you think Belly will end up with? Conrad or Jeremiah?