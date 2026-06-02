The Protein Obsession: necessity or trend?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A few days ago, I noticed that my favorite ice cream place had launched a new flavor, marked specifically as a protein-rich flavor. And not just them. Now, almost every ice cream parlor, coffee shop, and even fast food has upgraded its menu to embrace the “high-protein” trend.

At some point, supermarket hallways became filled with “high-protein” sections — what once used to be the fitness area — changing our conception of what is necessary for our health. Instead of avoiding ultra-processed foods or looking for natural and clean ingredient labels, we are now drawn to what is known as protein boosters.

Our bodies need protein, since it is a fundamental macronutrient responsible for muscle maintenance, metabolism, and immune functions. But is it really as big of a deal as we see online nowadays? To better understand the growing protein trend, nutritionist Lavinye Caetano helped clarify the thin line between nutritional necessity and marketing-driven hype.

Why do we need protein?

Essential to the body, the macronutrient is responsible for forming, repairing, and maintaining our cells. It acts as a building block for muscles, skin, hair, and organs, while supporting metabolic, immunological, and hormonal functions.

It also helps maintain homeostasis — the organism’s ability to keep its internal environment stable — and plays a role in nitrogen balance, an important indicator of the body’s capacity to synthesize and renew proteins. When this balance is preserved, the body can recover more efficiently from illness, surgeries, injuries, or intense physical effort.

Despite its importance, protein now occupies a disproportionate space in discussions about food and wellness. Day by day, protein has started to look more like a fitness obsession than a simple and common nutrient for diets. “Protein has become the ‘nutrient of the moment’ for the public”, says Lavinye.

And by “nutrient of the moment,” she means what people now see as the protagonist in their journeys toward healthier and longer lives. “Today, patients seek protein associated not only with hypertrophy, but also with satiety, weight loss, and active longevity”, she adds.

Wellness culture and the rise of protein obsession

The current fascination with protein goes beyond nutrition. For Lavinye Caetano, it reflects a broader cultural movement shaped by social media and beauty standards.

“This entire obsession with the protein universe reflects the performance-driven social media space, defined by the ‘perfect’ or ‘ideal’ body — usually associated with well-defined muscles and the lowest body fat percentage possible.”

Access to nutritional information has never been greater, yet critical understanding of that information remains limited. When trying to lose weight or improve body composition, many people avoid professional nutritional guidance. With a cellphone in hand and internet access, it is often assumed that a healthy diet can be built entirely through online content.

“Patients are copying diets from influencers and consuming high doses of isolated whey protein while ignoring the intake of other macronutrients and their individual biological needs”, says the nutritionist.

Following diets found online, many people end up consuming the wrong amount of protein — not only less than necessary, but often far more than the body needs. And although many embrace the idea that “the bigger, the better” when it comes to protein intake, reality is far more complex.

Consuming more protein than recommended does not necessarily lead to greater muscle gain. In some cases, it may not contribute to muscle growth at all. Excessive intake can even cause health problems, including increased strain on kidney function.

“Depending on the source, it can increase the renal acid load, raise the risk of nephrolithiasis (kidney stones), and cause dysbiosis or intestinal inflammation”, she explains.

The nutritionist also highlights the caloric aspect of this discussion. For those trying to lose weight, calorie intake remains one of the most important factors. Excess calories — even when they come from protein — can still be converted and stored as body fat.

“Instead of being used for muscle building, it is used as an energy source, ‘wasting’ the protein, since there is a deviation from its intended function.”

Inside the “high protein” market

This new eating pattern has shifted the market, turning supplements into convenience items on supermarket shelves. Now, it is easy to find protein-enriched options in yogurts, breads, milk, and even pasta — besides the already famous protein powders and protein bars.

But this shift reflects a growing tendency to reduce healthy eating to isolated nutrients rather than overall food quality. As a result, it creates a distorted perception of what healthy food actually is. Protein often masks the fact that many of these “high-protein” products are, in reality, highly processed foods, far from the clean-label and natural options we were once taught to look for.

“Metabolic health depends on the overall quality of nutrients and the degree of food processing, not on a single nutrient”, the nutritionist reinforces.

Treating protein as the only nutrient that matters is far from a healthy approach to nutrition. Maybe they can work as an occasional afternoon snack, but not regularly or as substitutes for the main meals of the day.

“Products with added protein, promising to help people hit their daily protein goals, often contain high levels of sodium, hidden sugars, saturated fats, and chemical additives.”

Being healthy goes beyond protein

According to Caetano, the current focus on protein consumption is strongly connected to a global lifestyle shaped by social media trends and aesthetics.

With this environment, food becomes increasingly associated with body performance and image, rather than nourishment.

In this context, protein is no longer viewed only as a macronutrient. Instead, it becomes a symbol of discipline, health, and optimization — regardless of the overall nutritional quality of the foods being consumed.

In the end, no single nutrient can define a healthy diet. Long-term health depends on balance, food quality, and individual needs, not on the endless pursuit of more protein.

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The article above was edited by Isabella Simões.

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