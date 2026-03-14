High-Protein Products: Health Trend or Marketing Gimmick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time you go into the grocery the word ‘protein’ seems to have been blasted on everything. From cereal to ice cream – everything is ‘high protein.’ Many customers see the word on the packaging and throw it into their cart regardless of the cost. It’s noticeable that brands that have never been considered “healthy” are taking an interest in this protein trend. This raises the question: is protein the super nutrient the food industry promotes it to be or is it just a marketing gimmick?

According to an article featuring BU nutrition expert Joan Salge Blake protein is a key macronutrient that is essential for a balanced diet (Glass). It provides “structure, function, and regulation of the body’s tissues and organs” (Glass). Obviously, protein is important to have in our diets, but is it supposed to be in everything?

With the overwhelming emphasis on a protein-rich diet on social media, many people are seeking higher protein products. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a rise in social media influence on the general public, specifically regarding health and diet culture. According to Caroline Tein of SELF magazine, fitness influencers’ “What I Eat in a Day” videos encouraged more people to seek a healthier and higher-protein diet. Furthermore, celebrities (who are not involved in the fitness world) encouraged this way of eating by endorsing high-protein products. For example, Jennifer Aniston acts as the “chief creative officer for the supplement company Vital Proteins” along with Addison Rae, who partnered with them as well (Tein).

Due to this surge in popularity, brands have shifted their marketing and have taken advantage of this phenomenon. We now see companies such as Starbucks (protein cold foam), Doritos (newly released protein chips), and others producing protein products to keep with the trend and boost their sales. This new way of dieting gave the food industry a new opportunity to release more products. Notably, adding protein to products is incredibly simple for these big brands. Artificial proteins, such as powder and isolates, are relatively inexpensive for manufacturers, so it’s easy for companies to boost protein content while maintaining high prices. Research has shown that consumers are more than willing to pay more for a product labeled as ‘high protein’ (Tein). Companies know this due to the culture and proceed to take advantage of the protein fad.

Many of these new trendy high-protein snacks often use manufactured protein powder, which has been making people stray away from natural means of protein. People are choosing a protein bar over meat or dairy. Due to this, brands are able to take that initiative and create more products. This makes it easier for large corporations to manipulate the system by producing ultra-processed and expensive food under the guise of high protein.

Overall, protein is a valuable resource to encourage muscle strength and structure. However, due to increased attention from social media and influencer culture, the demand for high-protein products is higher than ever. As a result, many large companies have taken advantage of this trend and have capitalized on adding protein to their products that were never considered healthy to begin with. While protein remains valuable in our diets, the current protein craze suggests that diet culture can act as a marketing strategy rather than a true means of promoting nutritious foods.