Protein Ice Cream: What’s Worth Scooping? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I admittedly spend a lot of time walking around grocery stores, aimlessly dreaming about the expensive, fitness-influencer-esque groceries I would buy if getting ripped was my only job. These endless strolls, although time-consuming, have given me a heightened awareness of the protein craze throughout most grocery stores. The ice cream aisle especially piques my interest; ice cream has always resided in a place in my mind far from any side that cares about fitness. In my biased opinion, we’re incredibly lucky to live in the age of processed protein. Could it be that ice cream could satisfy my insatiable sweet tooth and support muscle growth at the same time? It seems to be so!

For a long time, Halo Top was one of the largest names in the protein ice cream category. Today, the market is flooded with all sorts of varieties, from non-dairy to sundae-style, even to cottage cheese-based varieties. The influx of options can be overwhelming and often come with quite the price tag. To ease my own personal analysis paralysis, I decided to give some major protein ice cream brands all a fair chance, testing and pitting each up against each other in a fair ranking of flavor, cost, and macros. For the sake of a fair fight, I tested only products available at Target grocery stores and products that had a chocolate flavor variant.

4. Culture Cups

Price: $8.49 / 4 ct box

Protein: 3g / cup

Calories: 150 / cup

Flavor Ranking: 2/5

Although Culture Cups does not highlight protein in its marketing, including an organic-focused option set the bar flavor-wise for its counterparts. However, in my opinion it did not deliver in quality compared to its competitors. Culture Cups’ health focus was extremely prevalent; its icy texture and minimal flavor made for a lackluster tasting experience. At roughly $2.12 per 3.5 oz, the few small ice-cream-esque bites it offered were not entirely worth it in my opinion. Culture Cups does, though, offer a probiotic dessert option if that is what you are looking for in your diet.

3. Swoop

Price: $6.99

Protein: 30g / pint

Calories: 410 / pint

Flavor Ranking: 3/5

Swoop in my opinion, is an entirely mediocre protein ice cream option, but it certainly satisfies that chocolate craving while fulfilling your protein goals. With 30 grams of protein per pint, Swoop’s macros make for an excellent option. However, its texture was reminiscent of a non-dairy dessert, lacking in creaminess.

2. Protein Pints

Price: $6.99

Protein: 30g / pint

Calories: 360 / pint

Flavor Ranking: 2.5/5

Protein Pints ever so slightly pulls ahead of Swoop in my personal ranking. Having a very similar texture and only slightly inferior flavor to Swoop, Protein Pints soars ahead due to its marginally stronger protein-to-calorie ratio. Still only slightly missing the mark on an authentic ice cream experience, Protein Pints remains a great, tasty option. Although, it is also the same price per pint as Swoop; this nearly $7 price tag makes it a tad less accessible than its competitors like Yasso.

1. Yasso Pints

Price: $5.49

Protein: 19 g / pint

Calories: 410 / pint

Flavor Ranking: 4/5

Despite its lower protein content, Yasso is undoubtedly my top pick for protein-forward ice creams. Greek yogurt being its most prevalent ingredient, Yasso both satisfies the clean ingredients category and the protein category. It’s flavor, too, is richly chocolate with delicious swirls of fudge mixed throughout. Even more than it’s competitors, I feel that it’s creaminess is comparable to Ben and Jerry’s or Haagen Das. The cherry on top–Yasso offers a full refund to dissatisfied customers.

Although the experience of a real, creamy, loaded ice cream pint is hard to replicate in protein form, there are certainly options for sweet tooth’s with fitness goals. Yasso may be no Ben and Jerry’s, but it’s delicious and nutritious, nonetheless.