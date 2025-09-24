Lollapalooza 2026 Line Up: remember the most iconic lineups in the festival’s history

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lollapalooza Brazil has announced the festival’s lineup for 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler the Creator, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Deftones, Skrillex, Doechii, Lewis Capaldi and Turnstile are among the headliners at the event taking place in São Paulo.

See below for the festival’s most iconic shows!

Arctic Monkeys

In 2012, during the festival’s first edition in Brazil, the indie group Arctic Monkeys closed the event held at the São Paulo Jockey Club.

The band’s setlist attracted the audience with “Brick By Brick,” “R U Mine,” and “505.”

They made history with 21 songs sung during the show, closing the festival’s main stage.

The Weeknd

For the first time in Brazil, raising expectations among fans, the Canadian singer closed the Onix stage, showing that R&B talent and rock poise can flirt with electronic pop.

The Weeknd is relaxed on stage and moves around a lot.

As one of the up-and-coming singers, in 2017, he performed hits like “Starboy” and “Can’t Feel My Face.”

At the time, singer Selena Gomez was dating the star and was backstage at the show making the audience go crazy.

Lana del Rey

Between “Born to Die“ and “National Anthem“, Lana Del Rey delivered a powerful setlist in 2018.

Upon leaving the stage, the singer kissed a fan and even mocked Radiohead, who were embroiled in a copyright dispute due to the similarity between Lana Del Rey’s song “Get Free” and Radiohead’s hit “Creep“. Radiohead sued her for alleged plagiarism at the time. The band representatives have previously denied the existence of the legal case, but during the show the singer reaffirmed: “Now that my lawsuit is over, I can sing as many times as I want.”

Jão

Making his festival debut, Jão put on a spectacular stage production featuring a giant octopus that matched the aesthetic of the “pirate” album released in 2021.

He also paid tribute to singer Cazuza, singing the song “O tempo não para” (Time Doesn’t Stop).

Miley Cyrus

With over 100,000 people in attendance, the Miley Cyrus sang hits like “The Climb” and “Party In The U.S.A.” She also paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, who passed away just days before performing at the festival.

Miley invited Brazilian singer Anitta to join her on stage, singing “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Billie Eilish

Lamping towards the end of the first night of Lollapalooza 2023, Billie Eilish‘s show marked the singer’s debut in Brazil and set a record for the largest audience.

In total, 103,350 people attended the Interlagos Racetrack, in the south of São Paulo. This broke Miley Cyrus’ record.

During the performance, Billie sang tracks such as “My Future,” “Bad Guy,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “Billie Bossa Nova.”

Rosalía

Performing in the day of the singer Drake, who ended up canceling at the last minute, Rosalia did not disappoint.

The singer took to the Chevrolet stage on the last day of Lollapalooza, with the responsibility of being the main attraction of the day. An incredible camera setup, worthy of a movie. The cameraman interacts with Rosalía, films the dancers, and everything is broadcast on the screens, key elements of the shows.

Cell phones are also placed in strategic locations, such as on the edge of the piano in “Hentai” or on the floor for the dancers to film themselves. It was with a cell phone in hand that she descended into the audience and found Glória Groove.

Shawn Mendes

After canceling his show in São Paulo in 2019 due to health reasons, Shawn Mendes came to Lolapallooza 2025 to make history. After that day he only performed in Rio de Janeiro.

He closed the second day of the festival with a show on the Budweiser Stage.The performance lasted about an hour and ten minutes, which is enough time to leave fans more than satisfied.

It was a show that was highly acclaimed by the audience, as they had been waiting for it for a long time. The singer demonstrated his love for Brazil during the show, trying out some phrases in Portuguese.

