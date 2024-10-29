Amelia Dimoldenberg: From Chicken Shops to Cultural Icon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Amelia Dimoldenberg is everywhere right now, and if you haven’t seen her, you’re definitely missing out. From interviewing Andrew Garfield on her YouTube series Chicken Shop Date to featuring in an Olay ad, Amelia has truly made a name for herself. But how did she go from interviewing UK grime artists to having these delightful “dates” with A-listers like Billie Eilish and SZA? Let’s dive into her rise to fame and why her 10-minute interviews have become such a hit.

It all started back in 2011 when Amelia was a 17-year-old Fashion Journalism student at university. Inspired by the UK rap and grime scene, she wanted to bring more diversity to the media, showcasing voices that weren’t being heard in mainstream entertainment. What began as a column for the youth magazine Cut evolved into something much bigger when she took Chicken Shop Date to YouTube in 2014.

Since then, her career has skyrocketed. From her early interviews with UK rappers like Ghetts, she’s now sitting across from icons like Cher. Recently, she interviewed Andrew Garfield in a video that has already racked up 5 million views, thanks to their undeniable chemistry and playful flirting. Chicken Shop Date has even featured iconic moments like a duo interview with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, proving that even Hollywood’s biggest actors can’t escape Amelia’s signature charm. With millions of views per episode, Chicken Shop Date has become a cultural staple, blending Amelia’s humour with that addictive tension we can’t get enough of.

One of the things that makes Chicken Shop Date so iconic is Amelia’s attention to detail. She’s not just showing up and winging it—she plans witty, humorous jabs tailored specifically to her guests, often poking fun at their song lyrics or movie titles. Whether it’s teasing Sabrina Carpenter with hilariously crafted lyrics or throwing Paul Mescal off with her clever humour, Amelia’s ability to weave in these touches is what keeps her interviews feeling fresh and genuinely funny.

What also keeps us hooked is the palpable tension that fills the room during these “dates.” Whether she’s sitting with Aitch or SZA in a low-key chicken shop, her guests often find themselves wondering whether Amelia’s dry delivery is part of the act or if she’s really that

quirky in real life. The discomfort is real, but it’s this dynamic, paired with her meticulously planned jokes, that makes Chicken Shop Date so entertaining.

Over the past decade, Amelia has kept the format of the show exactly the same. There’s no fancy set or big production; it’s just her, her guest, and some chicken and chips. And despite her success—interviewing artists like Rosalia and Billie Eilish, appearing in TV ads, and rubbing elbows with A-listers at events like the Barbie movie premiere—she’s stayed true to her roots. Chicken Shop Date still feels grounded, and that’s a huge part of its charm.

Amelia has managed to expand her brand beyond YouTube while staying humble. Her attention to detail, quirky humour, and ability to make even the biggest stars feel comfortable, or uncomfortable, in a casual setting is part of what has kept her in the spotlight for 10 years. From presenting Lando Norris with a homemade trophy for being the first F1 driver on Chicken Shop Date (as he hadn’t won any major titles yet) to Andrew Garfield gushing over her, Amelia has proven that sometimes, it’s the simplest concepts that last the longest.