Shawn Mendes and Brazil: a love story that keeps growing

Over the past few years, the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has been showing his affection for the Brazilian public, on and off stage. Since his first visit to the country, he has expressed deep respect for the culture, his fans and especially the warmth he always receives whenever he is in or talks about the nation. The singer has always highlighted his love for Brazil on his social media with affectionate and heartfelt words. In a recent post, Shawn wrote the caption “Como sempre; Brasil, não tem lugar como você; eu te amo”, moving his followers.

2017

On his first visit to Brazil, the Canadian made a lasting impression – not only with his remarkable performance at the Rock in Rio festival in 2017, but also as the youngest artist ever to perform on the Palco Mundo, Rock in Rio’s main and most iconic stage. During his stay in Rio de Janeiro, he took the opportunity to visit the famous beaches and Christ the Redeemer. He also made a special appearance on the TV show Caldeirão do Huck, hosted by Luciano Huck on Globo, where he participated in the Quando você menos espera segment, surprising a fan. The emotional encounter further demonstrated how strong his connection with the Brazilian public is, making it one of the singer’s most memorable experiences of his time in the country.

2018

In 2018, on his second visit, Mendes sang at the Villa Mix festival in Goiânia. His trip happened to be at the same time as the World Cup and he definitely got into the spirit of the fans, as he was seen having a relaxed moment with his team in a local bar, proudly wearing the Brazilian team’s iconic green and yellow shirt. After this event, his bond with the fans only grew stronger, earning him the status of one of the most loved international artists in Brazil.

2019

Shawn Mendes: The Tour finally arrived in Brazil in November 2019, marking the singer’s third visit to the country. During his first show in São Paulo, the then 21-year-old Canadian, while performing the song “Youth”, his collaboration with Khalid, protested by writing the phrase “Climate Action Now“ on the back of his guitar. This statement was in response to the Amazon rainforest fires and former President Jair Bolsonaro‘s decision to leave the COP25 program, which deals with climate change. This moment even resurfaced later on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021.

The second scheduled concert was marked by a last-minute cancellation as he announced on his social media that he would not be able to perform on November 30th, due to vocal cords issues. Despite the disappointment, fans gathered outside the door of his hotel, turning the night into a touching tribute by singing his songs.

2020

The pandemic arrived in 2020 and with it came the documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, which showed a more intimate look behind the scenes of the world tour he held in 2019 and the creative process behind his fourth studio album entitled Wonder. Among several moments in the documentary, his time in Brazil was highlighted as he shared emotional moments with fans and excerpts from the performances. The film takes a closer look at the cancellation of the second show in São Paulo – a difficult moment for fans, many of whom were shown crying after the announcement. Not long after the event, Mendes wrote the song “Look Up At The Stars”, inspired by his fans who gathered outside his hotel that night.

2024

A few years later, the singer took a break from his career during 2022 and 2023, but in 2024 he made a strong comeback to the music scene after releasing the singles “Why Why Why” and “Nobody Knows”. Shawn returned to the Brazilian stage that same year, surprising his audience by performing for the second time at the Rock In Rio festival. Just like his first visit, he didn’t miss the chance to enjoy the beach and revisit Christ the Redeemer. His return to the Brazilian stage was truly remarkable – he brought a setlist full of nostalgic hits, along with the performance of a song that had not yet been released, “Heart of Gold” and an exciting cover of “Mas que Nada” by Sérgio Mendes, demonstrating respect and admiration for Brazilian musical culture.

2025

In less than a year, he returned for another performance at the Lollapalooza festival. March 29th, 2025 was a memorable day for many, a concert with a setlist featuring his greatest hits mixed with songs from his fifth album, Shawn, released in November 2024. The artist moved his fans by bringing back the anthem “Never Be Alone”, dedicating it to those who follow his journey. To further strengthen the connection Brazilian fans feel toward him, Shawn, at one point, said the phrase “A vida presta”, made by the iconic actress Fernanda Torres, driving the crowd crazy, once again showing his admiration for Brazilian culture.

Over the years, Shawn Mendes has increasingly shown the admiration, affection and love he feels not only for his Brazilian fans, but also for the country and its culture. Whether at Lollapalooza, Rock in Rio or even a solo show, the singer has made it clear to us that his connection goes beyond the stage.

He consistently mentions the country in interviews or even on his social media – especially on X, formerly Twitter. Singing new or local songs, saying iconic phrases and always reaffirming how much he loves his community, Shawn has made the hearts of Brazilians feel welcomed. He has shown just how important Brazil is to him. With a loyal and passionate fanbase, expectations for his next shows are only growing. The story of Shawn Mendes and Brazil is still far from over.

