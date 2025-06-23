After what felt like a lifetime, Lana Del Rey is finally back on tour. In the wake of iconic tours by longtime favorites like Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, fans are buzzing over what’s to come in terms of Del Rey’s current 2025 tour days and possible future shows. With amazing openers and a stacked setlist sure to leave both die-hard fans and new listeners wanting more, Del Rey’s 2025 tour is off to an impressive start.

After the release of her ninth studio album in 2023, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Del Rey headlined the MITA Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Being her first concert post-pandemic, she performed classics like “Born to Die,” “Blue Jeans,” and “Young and Beautiful.” Del Rey later revealed additional show dates throughout North America and Europe. This tour commenced on May 27, 2023, and is set to conclude on July 4, 2025 in London. In the last two years, Del Rey headlined iconic festivals like Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and All Things Go.

Del Rey’s upcoming record, potentially titled The Right Person Will Stay, was set to be released on May 21, 2025. However, the album was delayed, and a new release date has not yet been announced. Originally unveiled under the name Lasso, this album is expected to have a country-inspired sound. Here’s more on the tour, which may include some of these new songs on the setlist.

Lana Del Rey’s 2025 Tour Dates

According to Del Rey’s official website, she is set to visit six cities during her UK and Ireland stadium tour. The singer is starting off strong with a performance in Cardiff and ending in London with two Wembley Stadium dates.

Here’s the full list of dates:

23 June 2025 – Principality Stadium – Cardiff, UK

26 June 2025 – Hampden Park – Glasgow, UK

28 June 2025 – Anfield Stadium – Liverpool, UK

30 June 2025 – Aviva Stadium – Dublin, IE

3 July 2025 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK

4 July 2025 – Wembley Stadium – London, UK

Who Is Opening For Lana Del Rey’s UK and Ireland Tour Stops?

Del Rey recently made her opener lineup Instagram official with a post sharing her tour poster and each opener’s corresponding performance dates. London Grammar is set to open the first night of tour in Cardiff. BANKS will take the stage from June 26 until June 28 in the UK, alongside a sole Irish date at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 30. Two London shows at Wembley Stadium will close the string of performances with opener Addison Rae. With two of these openers having released albums in 2025 (BANKS and Addison Rae), the setlist is likely to include an exciting blend between new hits and nostalgic favorites.

Where Can I Buy Tickets To Lana Del Rey’s 2025 Tour?

Tickets are selling out fast for this highly-anticipated tour. General presale hit back on Nov. 29, leaving lower availability for purchases made closer to these summer show dates. Tickets can currently be purchased on Ticketmaster, with a handful of seats still available.

Will Lana Del Rey’s Tour come to the U.S.?

As of now, no official U.S. tour has been announced. However, following her UK and Ireland performances, Rey will be headlining the Hinterland Music Festival on Aug. 3. This music festival in the Iowa countryside will span across three days and showcase other exciting headliners like Tyler, The Creator and Kacey Musgraves. Artists accompanying Rey’s Aug. 3 performance date include Bleachers, Sierra Ferrell, and Wyatt Flores. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on Hinterland’s official website.

Until any U.S. shows are scheduled, fans will have to watch from afar as Rey takes on the UK and Ireland. With the popularity of these tour dates, keep your fingers crossed that North American dates are coming soon.