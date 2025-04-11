Coachella 2025: The rise of latin and asian artists at the festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

The most anticipated music festival of the year is back and about to begin! The 2025 edition will happen during two different weekends (April 11-13 and 18-20) and gather over 650.000 people in the city of Indio, California.

The festival’s official lineup, revealed last September, contains some of the biggest names in the music industry, like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Charli XCX, Travis Scott, Missy Elliot. And, each year that goes by, commitment to inclusion is reaffirmed through the rising number of diverse artists invited to perform and Coachella 2025 wouldn’t be different. Alok, ENHYPEN, XG, Vintage Culture, Japanese Breakfast and other latin and asian artists are more than ready to set their spectacles, just like this list of performers did before them.

J Balvin

“For those who don’t know me, I’m J Balvin from Medellín, Colombia. And I’m proud of being latino.” With a colorful and cartoonish stage design, a set full of popular reggaeton songs, like “Mi Gente”, “I Like It” and “Gasolina”, and guest artists, like Rosalía and Sean Paul, J Balvin elaborated one of the most memorable performances ever seen on Coachella and did an astonishing job introducing the audience to the history of Latin music.

Anitta

In 2022, the ‘Girl From Rio’ made history as the first Brazilian artist to perform on the main stage and exceeded everybody’s expectations. In addition to performing her international hits and bringing artists like Snoop Dogg and Diplo, Anitta produced an immersive experience into a part of Brazilian culture, showing images of the ‘favelas’, dancers doing the traditional ‘capoeira’ and wearing the national flag’s colours. With a natural stage dominance and pride, she kept her promise to bring funk to the world.

Anitta was confirmed in this year’s lineup of the festival, but cancelled her participation due to personal reasons.

Joy Crookes

Raised in a Bangladeshi-Irish household, Joy Crookes presents a tasting menu of her discography, undoubtedly influenced by R&B, Soul and South Asian music, and strong mezzo-soprano vocals, hypnotizing everyone in the audience. “I think the issue is when you come from a minority background, particularly in music. You’re seen as a representative and you’re a passenger, but, suddenly, you become a pilot. That’s not fair… So, one day, I just said: I’m not doing that anymore. I’m just gonna represent myself.”, the owner of the smash hit “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” expressed in the short documentary “ASCENDING: South Asian Artists At Coachella 2023”.

Jackson Wang

As part of the “Head In The Clouds Forever” showcase, promoted by 88rising – a music and media label focused on cultivating Asian and Asian-American artists-, the Hong Kong-born star impressed the public with the performance of his first full album, “Magicman”. Jackson Wang channeled all the skills he learned in the Kpop industry into a powerful and feisty act. “This is the moment of history, this is Magic Man, this is Jackson Wang from China”, said the first Chinese artist to perform at the festival.

BLACKPINK

Showing evolution since their blooming Coachella 2019 debut, the girl group did justice to the famous quote “BLACKPINK in your area” and proved, four years later, they can move the whole desert with their colors, becoming the first Asian act to headline at the celebration. The lyrics in Korean didn’t stop the audience from having a good time with their energetic beats, magnetic choreography and each member’s unique identity, capable of turning anyone into a BLINK.

The members Jennie and Lisa are confirmed at Coachella 2025 and both will perform their individual work, separately.

