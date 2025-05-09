Chaos playlist: here are 8 perfect songs for your worst days

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all have those days when we don’t feel like doing anything besides crying. When we get so overwhelmed that all we need is a good, soul-touching and sad playlist that captures exactly what we’re feeling.

So if you’re looking for songs that understand you better than most people do, here are 8 perfect tracks for when it feels like no one gets you (but these songs do):

Creep, by RadioHead

Starting off strong with a classic, “Creep” by Radiohead is the type of music you listen to and instantly feel the sadness coming. The beats and lyrics blend beautifully, creating a sad yet comforting environment, making it the perfect opener for our playlist.

The Archer, by Taylor Swift

Taylor might just have the most relatable songs out there. It doesn’t matter if you’re feeling sad, angry, scared or happy – she definitely has a song for whatever you are feeling. Brazilian fans on twitter even started joking saying “Taylor Swift has a song about it” to a lot of very oddly specific situations.

For a day like this, “The Archer” it’s the ideal choice. It’s not just for the vibes – the lyrics are so raw that anyone can also feel related.

First Love/Late Spring, by Mitski

Mitski is the queen of sad songs – leaving her out of a moody playlist would be a total crime. The only challenge is choosing which one of her songs to include. In my opinion, “First Love/Late Spring” is one of her most deeply emotional and relatable songs.

Not Strong Enough, by boygenius

Boygenius are also masters of sad songs, but “Not Strong Enough” has a way of making you cry even harder. The way the lyrics “Always an angel, never a god” repeat themselves might make you rethink your whole life and decisions. So you better keep tissues nearby, you’ll need them.

Falling, by Harry Styles

Listening to this song means holding back tears – or letting them roll (you decide!). Harry’s voice pairs perfectly with the dramatic style of the song, and the piano in the background amplifies every feeling, just makes it all hit even harder.

making the bed, by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia’s songs resonate deeply with teenagers or young adults because she talks about real life issues and the things everyone feels but no one has the courage to say out loud. Her songs always carry the message: you’re not alone. And sometimes, that reminder feels like the comforting hug you didn’t know you needed.

THE GREATEST, by Billie Eilish

We’ve seen Billie’s melodramatic side and we’re used to it. On this song, it feels deeper – it twists the knife. While it explores more about insecurities and love, the lyrics are so raw and powerful they can be felt in just about any context.

Vienna, by Billy Joel

To finish off this playlist we have “Vienna”. This song delivers a powerful message – one that reminds you there’s still time, and something good is out there for you and all you need to do is go after it. Even if it lifts your mood, the melancholy piano in the background still leaves a trace of sadness, being the perfect reflective ending for this playlist.

Sometimes, a sad song is exactly what we need. It’s a way to feel seen, understood, and even comforted by the emotions others have poured into their music. So, when you find yourself facing one of your worst days, put on this playlist, let it all out, and remember that you’re not alone in feeling this way.

