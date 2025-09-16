In honor of the Lollapalooza Brazil 2026 lineup, here are 9 unforgettable moments from this year’s festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever been to Lollapalooza Brazil, you know it’s not just a music festival; it’s a mix of chaos, glitter rainbows and goosebumps. Since the 2026 lineup is finally out, we couldn’t resist looking back at the madness and emotional moments that made Lolla Brazil 2025 unforgettable. Here 9 highlights that we can’t get out of our minds!

1. Tate McRae is the “new Britney”

Can you believe it was Tate McCrae‘s first time in Brazil? The moment she stepped on stage, the energy was electric. When she sang “Greedy” – her most streamed song in the country last year – fans screamed every word. Social media exploded with reactions, with many declaring it felt like witnessing the “new Britney Spears” live. Beyond the performance, Tate’s charisma and connection with the audience made it clear: she wasn’t just performing, she was making her mark on Brazil’s music scene.

2. Shawn Mendes testing his Portuguese

Shawn Mendes had São Paulo buzzing when he tried out a little portuguese during his set. “São Paulo, how are you? Thank you very much and I love you”, he joked, admitting he was just testing his skills. And of course, the crowd went absolutely crazy – cheering, waving, and screaming back every word. It was very charming, and one of those moments that instantly became a festival favorite.

3. Jão sets the stage on fire (literally)

Brazilian musician Jão turned up the heat during his performance of “Rádio”, wearing a jacket literally on fire. It’s a signature move: his album Super is represented by the element of fire, so he always finds creative ways to bring it to the stage. Adding to the drama, this was his final show on the Super tour, before taking a break from his career, making the performance even more unforgettable for fans.

4. Olivia Rodrigo and the crowd takeover

When the American pop star Olivia Rodrigo sang one of her most famous songs from the album Sour, “Drivers License”, the crowd took over completely. Thousands of voices echoed so loudly that at times you could barely hear Olivia herself. She got visibly emotional, and honestly, it turned into one of the most beautiful moments of her entire set.

5. Alanis Morissette’s powerful protest

During her show, Alanis Morissette used the big screen to display powerful messages denouncing violence against women, including shocking global femicide statistics. An outspoken feminist, she has always found ways to weave activism into her performances, using her songs not just to entertain, but to spark reflection and change. It was a moment that reminded everyone why her music resonates far beyond the stage.

6. Wave to Earth wins Brazil’s heart

“Hello Brazil, fantastic, I love you”, said the bassist Cha from the South Korean indie band Wave to Earth during a chat with the audience. Though not widely known, the band delivered an unforgettable performance full of charm and energy that had the crowd completely hooked. Sometimes, it’s the under-the-radar acts that leave the biggest impressions; and Wave to Earth proved just that.

7. Rainbow over Girl in Red: divine timing or pure coincidence?

26-year-old Girl in Red had the crowd buzzing before performing “Girls”, one of her most famous songs, when she cheekily asked: “Did you see the rainbow? I think the gay gods are with us today. God is gay.” The track tells the story of a girl discovering she likes girls, and her bold, playful intro instantly became one of the festival’s most iconic moments. Fans cheered, danced and celebrated love in all its colors, making this performance unforgettable.

8. Justin Timberlake’s nostalgic comeback

World-famous singer Justin Timberlake didn’t hold back during his Lollapalooza set. “There’s no place in the world like Brazil”, he said, signing autographs for fans and flashing heart signs across the crowd. People online couldn’t stop raving about the performance, calling it both nostalgic and electrifying. It really was a show full of energy and memories that fans will never forget.

9. Benson Boone’s acrobatic showstopper

Benson Boone once again amazed the crowd with his signature acrobatics. The audience was thrilled to see everything unfold during the performance. These acrobatics aren’t just for show – they trace back to his childhood, when he watched his father perform similar moves and practiced them over the years, making each performance both spectacular and deeply personal.

Looking Ahead to Lolla Brazil 2026

With all these unforgettable moments from 2025 still fresh in our minds, it’s hard not to wonder what next year will bring. The Lollapalooza Brazil 2026 lineup is stacked and promises plenty of amazing performances, but beating some of these iconic moments will be no easy task. One thing’s for sure: next year, we’ll be ready for more surprises, more energy, and, hopefully, more unforgettable memories to add to the Lollapalooza legend.

