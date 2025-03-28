After eight years, Justin Timberlake is finally back in Brazil! What can we expect from his show at Lolla?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Justin Timberlake, one of the greatest singers of all time, known for his angelic voice, will be back in Brazil. After eight long years of waiting, the fans will finally see his amazing new tour, The Forget Tomorrow World, at Lollapalooza Brazil.

For those who don’t know him, which I think is almost impossible, his full name is Justin Randall Timberlake. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and is 44 years old. He has been involved in the music industry since the ’90s in a boy band called N Sync. In his career, he has won an impressive ten Grammys and four Emmys.

But, I’m not here to give you a full Justin biography, I’m actually here to show you the most amazing highlights of his previous shows in Brazil, specifically in 2001 (with N Sync), 2013, and 2017, all at Rock in Rio.

N SYNC IN BRAZIL!

In 2001, Justin’s band performed a show on the night of January 19th, to approximately two hundred thousand fans. The show attracted a lot of attention not only due to special effects, including laser beams, different clothing, explosions, and hits, such as “Bye bye bye”, so everyone could sing along, but also due to the moment when they sang Bee Gees’ songs a cappella.

In addition, the band was part of an interview for one of the most watched programs back in the day, named “Caldeirão do Huck”.

Watch a part of the interview in the video below:

ROCK IN RIO 2013

In 2013, Justin performed his first solo show in Brazil, on September 15th, closing the first of seven nights of incredible presentations of many different artists, such as Beyoncé, Iron Maiden, and Metallica. He opened the show with one of his best hits, “Like I Love You”, and drove the fans crazy when he started his classical dance moves.

Surprisingly, before the show night, nobody really knew what repertoire he’d use. He was keeping it a huge secret, always saying “I still haven’t defined the repertoire”, which, of course, deep down, would be led by his new albums at the time, “The 20/20 Experience” and “The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2”

However, the media and the spectators complained about one single thing: the duration and timing of the show. It was performed on a Sunday and ended up at 03:35 am, which made a lot of people leave before the show was over, due to a normal working routine the next day.

And for those who would like to watch the entire show, here it is:

ROCK IN RIO 2017

In 2017, four years after his last show at the Rock in Rio, he was assigned the same mission as before to finish one of the nights of the festival. Except for the fact that this time, no one had any idea of what songs he would sing.

This happened because his last albums were published in 2013, but everyone was expecting to listen to his most famous hits, “Suit & Tie” (that ended up being the opening song), “SexyBack”, “Mirrors”, and “What Goes Around… Comes Around”.

Again, if you’d like to watch the entire show, just click the link below:

Now, what can we expect from his show?

Well, we’ll surely witness a lot of special effects, Justin’s sexy outfit, and most importantly, a lot of dancing followed by Justin’s unique dance steps.

Here is a preview of what you guys might see on March 30th:

His fans must be feeling extremely excited and anxious about having this opportunity after eight years, to see one of the most amazing and beautiful singers of all time. And, of course, alongside his several dancers with unforgettable performances.

