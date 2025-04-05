Girl in Red at Lolla BR: A serotonin rush of emotion

Last week, we finally experienced the first-ever Girl in Red concert in Brazil, at Lollapalooza 2025. The show was nothing short of incredible, with fans passionately singing along to every song. As if the atmosphere couldn’t get any more magical, we were blessed with a double rainbow in the sky. Let’s take a moment to remember?
Who is Girl in Red?
Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known by her stage name Girl in Red, is a 26-year-old Norwegian singer and songwriter. Her musical style blends indie and indie rock and her rise to fame began in 2018 with the viral success of her track “i wanna be your girlfriend”.
Known for her honest lyrics about sexuality and self-discovery, Girl in Red has become an influential figure in the queer community. Her music dives deeply into her personal experiences with love, relationships, and the complexities of understanding and embracing her sexual identity. Over the years, she has emerged as a queer symbol, offering an unapologetic voice for those who find connection and understanding in her lyrics.
Lollapalooza 2025
An hour before her show at the Autódromo de Interlagos, a storm came down, causing a delay. The weather created a stunning backdrop, with the sky unexpectedly blessing the crowd with a double rainbow after the storm passed. It was the perfect setting for what was about to come.
Despite mentioning that she was sick and facing technical difficulties with her stage setup throughout the show, she delivered incredible vocals and an electrifying performance.
Now, let’s remember some iconic songs that were part of her career and that she performed during the show.
Girls
The song “Girls“ made her – and the fans – emotional, especially during this part of the lyrics: “No, this is not a phase. Or a coming of age. This will never change“.
This song and its lyrics are so important for the LGBTQIA+ community! After performing the track, she mentioned the double rainbow in the sky and joked: “I think the gay gods are with us right now.”
We fell in love in October
Of course we couldn’t leave this song out of the list. It is one of her most famous and recognized hits and, when she performed it, the fans went wild! We’d been waiting years for her to come to Brazil!
I wanna be your girlfriend
This was the first song that launched her career – and also the one she chose to end the show with. She walked down to the runway of the stage to sing the part of the lyrics:”I don’t wanna be your friend, I wanna be your bitch“. To wrap up the show, Girl in Red asked the audience to sing even louder with her!
The wait was long, but she finally brought her magic to Brazil – and it was worth every second. As a fan, I can say that the show was incredible and left us with wonderful memories. Now, all we can do is hope that she comes back to Brazil with a solo show – and soon!
