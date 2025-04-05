Girl in Red at Lolla BR: A serotonin rush of emotion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

Last week, we finally experienced the first-ever Girl in Red concert in Brazil, at Lollapalooza 2025. The show was nothing short of incredible, with fans passionately singing along to every song. As if the atmosphere couldn’t get any more magical, we were blessed with a double rainbow in the sky. Let’s take a moment to remember?

Who is Girl in Red?

Marie Ulven Ringheim, better known by her stage name Girl in Red, is a 26-year-old Norwegian singer and songwriter. Her musical style blends indie and indie rock and her rise to fame began in 2018 with the viral success of her track “i wanna be your girlfriend”.

Known for her honest lyrics about sexuality and self-discovery, Girl in Red has become an influential figure in the queer community. Her music dives deeply into her personal experiences with love, relationships, and the complexities of understanding and embracing her sexual identity. Over the years, she has emerged as a queer symbol, offering an unapologetic voice for those who find connection and understanding in her lyrics.

Lollapalooza 2025

An hour before her show at the Autódromo de Interlagos, a storm came down, causing a delay. The weather created a stunning backdrop, with the sky unexpectedly blessing the crowd with a double rainbow after the storm passed. It was the perfect setting for what was about to come.

Despite mentioning that she was sick and facing technical difficulties with her stage setup throughout the show, she delivered incredible vocals and an electrifying performance.

Now, let’s remember some iconic songs that were part of her career and that she performed during the show.

Girls

The song “Girls“ made her – and the fans – emotional, especially during this part of the lyrics: “No, this is not a phase. Or a coming of age. This will never change“.

This song and its lyrics are so important for the LGBTQIA+ community! After performing the track, she mentioned the double rainbow in the sky and joked: “I think the gay gods are with us right now.”

@g1 #Lollapalooza – Os fãs já estavam empolgados com um arco-íris sobre o Autódromo de Interlagos quando a cantora norueguesa #GirlinRed subiu ao palco do Lolla nesta sexta-feira (28), primeiro dia do festival em São Paulo. “Vocês viram o arco-íris? Acho que os deuses gays estão conosco hoje. Deus é gay”, disse a artista de 26 anos, antes de cantar “Girls”, música sobre uma garota descobrindo que gosta de garotas. Girl in Red, cujo nome verdadeiro é Marie Ulven Ringheim, faz parte de uma leva de cantoras alternativas que escrevem sobre mulheres, seus relacionamentos com elas e questões de sexualidade, uma geração que também lançou nomes como King Princess e Shura. O #globoplay vai transmitir ao vivo o festival. Você também poderá acompanhar pelo #g1 #música #festivaldemúsica #sp ♬ som original – g1 – g1

We fell in love in October

Of course we couldn’t leave this song out of the list. It is one of her most famous and recognized hits and, when she performed it, the fans went wild! We’d been waiting years for her to come to Brazil!

@g1 #Lollapalooza – A cantora norueguesa #GirlinRed subiu ao palco do Lollapalooza nesta sexta-feira (28), primeiro dia do festival em São Paulo. Ela conseguiu um público fiel e músicas virais no TikTok. As mais famosas, “We fell in love in october” (do vídeo) e “I wanna be your girlfriend”, despertaram frases do tipo “essa eu conheço” na plateia. Ambas foram lançadas como singles pela cantora no início da carreira, em 2018. O @globoplay vai transmitir ao vivo o festival. Você também poderá acompanhar pelo #g1 #música #festivaldemúsica #sp ♬ som original – g1 – g1

I wanna be your girlfriend

This was the first song that launched her career – and also the one she chose to end the show with. She walked down to the runway of the stage to sing the part of the lyrics:”I don’t wanna be your friend, I wanna be your bitch“. To wrap up the show, Girl in Red asked the audience to sing even louder with her!

The wait was long, but she finally brought her magic to Brazil – and it was worth every second. As a fan, I can say that the show was incredible and left us with wonderful memories. Now, all we can do is hope that she comes back to Brazil with a solo show – and soon!

________

The article above was edited by Isabella Messias.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!