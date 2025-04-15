Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I don’t know about any of you, but I have never been more envious of those people currently enjoying the first weekend of Coachella. I don’t know if it is the fomo of seeing my favorite artist perform or the beautiful outfits that are being shared all over Instagram but I am officially jealous. Actually, I do know what is different about this year, Benson freaking Boone. The icon himself stole the show and he definitely needs more recognition of that. 

While I have yet to see Boone perform live, it is on my bucket list. I have written essays, poems, studied his genre, lyrics and physical performance so many times that I feel that I know him on a deep personal level. His performance was so beautiful and magical I often find myself rewatching his flips off the stage and piano all of the time. 

One of the best moments when he brought Brian May, from Queen, onto stage to perform Bohemian Rhapsody. It was so so cool to see legends performing together on such a big stage! 

Now, finally one of the greatest moments for me and every Benson Boone fan… we are getting new music from him! His new album will be released on June 20th and is called “American Heart”. The cover art alone is stunning and I have no doubt that it is going to be so so good. He also sang a part of the new song, Mystical Magical, as part of his set this weekend. Now, I will be so honest in all of the Coachella content, specifically Benson Boone’s content, I have not been able to find a single clip of this and I do not understand how? So please, please, please help a girl out and text me every clip you can find as soon as possible!!

Considering that this was Boone’s first time performing at Coachella and it was that good? I fear no one is quite ready for everything he is going to accomplish in his career.

