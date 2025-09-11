You were missed! 5 artists that should’ve been in the Lollapalooza Brazil 2026 line up

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, Lollapalooza Brazil delivers epic moments, packed stages, and memories that stick with the crowd forever. But let’s be honest, there’s always that list of artists that we wish would’ve come, but they didn’t.

The 2026 lineup is here, and in this edition, there’s no exception. Here are 5 stars that definitely would’ve taken the festival to the next level!

Gracie Abrams

With her delicate, but powerful, voice and vulnerable songwriting, Gracie Abrams has been winning hearts around the world. After performing at Lollapalooza Chicago 2025 and even turning a power outage at Mad Cool into an unforgettable acoustic sing-along, Gracie proved she thrives in festival settings.

Her mix of intimacy and emotional storytelling would’ve been the perfect balance for Lolla Brazil, giving the audience a breather between high-energy sets, while still delivering a show that sticks with you.

A$AP Rocky

From arriving at Rolling Loud California 2025 via helicopter to headlining the Palm Tree Festival in St. Tropez, A$AP Rocky has a flair for spectacle. He’s the kind of artist who can transform a festival into a full-on cultural event.

Considering his devoted Brazilian fan base and the global buzz around his new album Don’t Be Dumb, he was really expected to be seen in next year’s line-up. His absence will definitely be felt!

TWICE

TWICE made history as the first all-female K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, proving they can carry a massive international festival. With Brazil’s K-pop fandom already breaking records at every show, their presence in São Paulo would’ve been nothing short of explosive.

Maybe 2027 we will have an iconic moment tailor-made for Lolla’s main stage?

Reneé Rapp

Fresh off releasing her new album, Bite Me, and preparing for a sold-out arena tour, Reneé is in her prime festival era. Known for her dynamic stage presence and ability to connect with diverse crowds, she’s exactly the kind of rising superstar Lollapalooza loves to spotlight. Her inclusion would’ve brought freshness and raw energy to the lineup.

Doja Cat

Doja has become the festival headliner of her generation. Her show at Outside Lands 2025 mixed new material, throwback aesthetics, and pure chaos in the best way possible. Pair that with her dominance on TikTok and the VMAs, and you’ve got the recipe for the kind of over-the-top, meme-worthy performance that Lolla Brasil audiences live for.

At the end of the day, Lollapalooza Brazil 2026 gave fans plenty to celebrate, but these artists had the timing, the hype, and the perfect fan connection to make the lineup even more unforgettable. Here’s to hoping these artists cut the 2027 lineup!

__________

The article above was edited by Beatriz Gatz.

Liked this type of content? Check Her Campus Cásper Líbero home page for more!