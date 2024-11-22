How to Kick Your Seasonal Depression Out the Window!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

With the darkness at our door at 4:30 pm now in Ottawa and the endless amounts of homework, assignments, quizzes and exams during the winter months, it’s difficult not to get buried under it all. Seasonal depression is real, and unfortunately, tis the season. Here are some tips that I picked up last year (and my first year in Ottawa…coincidence? I think not) that will kick that seasonal depression out the window.

Before we begin, let me just say that these tips, while potentially helpful, are not intended to and do not replace professional help. I use the term ‘seasonal depression’ in this article to describe feelings of sadness, misery, unproductiveness, laziness, and anxiety associated with the winter season that I have personally experienced before. I have not been diagnosed with depression, seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and I am not a medical professional.

touch some grass!

Crazy advice, I know. But going outside actually helps a lot – light therapy through sunlight helps to lift your mood. If you’re not up for going outside, then sitting near a window or opening the blinds can also work. It’s literally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Plus, you can’t tell me that breathing in fresh air or taking a little stroll won’t help even a little bit. Grab a friend or a fun Starbucks drink (Caramel Ribbon Crunch is my absolute favourite) and get outside, even for 10 minutes. Fun fact: follow the Instagram account @ottawaisnotboring for fun events happening in Ottawa.

Half the battle of going outside in the winter months is dressing properly. Don’t think you’re too cool for a coat. I see you. Wear that long sleeve, bring those mitts, and put those tights under your jeans. Grab a hat and cover those ears. Looking hot is not worth being cold. (The only exception is when you’re hitting the clubs in your going-out top and don’t want to pay for coat check. That’s understandable.)

Get those Z’s!

There was a point last year when I went to bed at 2 am and woke up at 2 pm. While it was fun for a while, it’s no way to live. Even though it seemed like I was getting enough sleep, I was actually oversleeping. Teenagers need 8-10 hours of sleep, with adults needing 7-9. My 12-hour cycle was doing me no favours, and I woke up even more tired than I would have been getting the right amount of sleep. This led to laziness and unproductiveness, which quickly led me to spiral.

Don’t do what I did. Get the right amount of sleep at the right time, no matter how much effort it seems to be. I’ve noticed an increase in my mood, my productivity, and my happiness when I sleep earlier and for the recommended amount of hours. Be realistic when setting these goals for yourself. I started going to bed at 1, then 12, then 11. Sometimes I still go to bed at 2, but I forgive myself and that makes it easier to do better next time.

Move that body!

Literally. This is the biggest piece of advice that I have. Exercise = tired. Tired = sleep. Sleep = go to bed early. Early bedtime = better sleep. Better sleep = less seasonal depression! It’s as simple as that. I don’t like working out, sweating, or going to the gym, but it was that or die, so I found a workout I did like: cycling! I went every other day to the Carleton gym to use the bikes, and immediately, I noticed a change in my mood. The positive effects of exercise are well known, and I know you know them, too.

Again, be realistic. If you are not a cardio person, don’t do cardio. Take a walk, hike, do yoga, stretch; the possibilities are endless. Find your niche. If you don’t like working out, do a sport! Grab a few friends and throw a ball around. The Carleton pool is still open, too, if that’s your thing.

Socialize!

Laughter is medicine, so they say. There’s nothing better than having a fun time with your friends and forgetting everything you have to do when you get home. Going out for a cheeky drink at a bar, studying together, going for a walk, and making dinner are all examples of activities you can do with your friends that don’t require much effort. Bring board games and card games back! Then you don’t even have to talk and can just get lost in the game. Sometimes, even just having company is enough; being with another person in the same room counts, even if you are doing different activities.

Look good, feel good!

This one works wonders for me. When I have a cute outfit on, my hair looks good, and my makeup looks even better, I feel like a million bucks. Putting effort into myself makes me feel good and do good, which helps fight that unproductivity and laziness that seasonal depression brings. Even washing my face or having a shower really helps me to feel fresh and renewed. How am I supposed to be sad if I look great?

After getting ready, stepping outside the house, going to the library, or going to class is the ultimate goal. It helps me feel productive and also makes me feel tired, which helps me sleep earlier. Everything is connected!

you are what you eat

Put simply, eating junk is going to make you feel like junk. I understand it’s difficult to make nutritious meals while in a seasonal depression state, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a gourmet salad. My goal is always to avoid the Kraft dinner. Here are some examples of simple meals I’ve made when I’m at the height of my seasonal depression:

Sandwich

Pasta

Bagel and cream cheese

Fruit salad

Quesadilla

Rice with tuna, seaweed or chicken

Soup

Grilled cheese

I would also say one of the most important things is to actually acknowledge the state that you are in and how you are feeling. It’s okay to have off days, or even weeks, and understanding your body and brain and acknowledging that something isn’t right is helpful. Don’t gaslight yourself. And, of course, if you believe you need professional help, please seek it.

We got through it last year, and the year before that. We can do it again!