With the new year in full swing and summer right around the corner, many people are setting out to look and feel like their best selves. But trying something new—especially the gym—can be intimidating.

Your first day might involve overwhelming crowds, confusing machines, and zero idea where to begin. That said, new chapters can also be exciting—and with a few helpful tips, you’ll be a gym rat in no time.

MAKE A PLAN

When I first started going to the gym without a plan, I’d end up hiding on the treadmill for 30 minutes before calling it a day. Writing out your workouts ahead of time ensures you’re targeting each muscle group consistently throughout the week. Plus, nothing beats the feeling of leaving the gym knowing you did exactly what you set out to do.

Not sure where to start? Ask ChatGPT to create a personalized plan for you.

That said, your plan should evolve with you. In the beginning, I followed my brother’s workout routine—even though our fitness levels and goals were completely different. Eventually, I found what works best for my body: the 3-2-1 method (three days of lifting, two days of pilates, one day of cardio). Experiment and adapt until it feels right.

USE THE MACHINES

The results you want are hiding in the machines that intimidate you. While it might be tempting to stick with a pair of dumbbells in a quiet corner, pushing yourself is where the growth happens. And I promise—no one is watching you.

Most machines are more beginner-friendly than they look. When in doubt, head to YouTube or TikTok—there’s a tutorial for almost every machine out there. Once you’re familiar with the form, aim for either three sets of 15 reps or four sets of 12 reps. Choose a weight that challenges you so that by the last few reps, you’re near failure. Take about two minutes of rest between sets.

REST AND FUEL YOUR BODY

No matter how hard you train, you won’t see progress without proper recovery and nutrition. Becoming a gym rat also means becoming a bit of a protein addict. My favorite ways to hit my protein goals? Mixing cottage cheese or Greek yogurt into recipes, adding protein powder to my iced lattes, and keeping a go-to protein bar on hand when I’m short on time.

Remember, muscle growth happens during recovery. Make sure your workout schedule allows your body to rest. And if you’re feeling restless, try active recovery days—like long walks or yoga.

Everyone starts somewhere. Don’t compare yourself to anyone else at the gym—just be proud of yourself for showing up and pushing through the discomfort. You’re doing great.

You’ve GOT THIS!

