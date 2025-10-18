Where Providence Works Out: 5 Must-Try Fitness Spots for When the Winter Scaries Hit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When classes are intense and days feel draining, moving your body can be one of the best ways to recharge. Staying active not only boosts your mood and focus, but also helps you manage the mental load that comes with a packed academic schedule. Luckily, Providence offers plenty of great fitness options within minutes of campus — from reformer Pilates and cycling to yoga, barre, and strength training. Whether you prefer a high-energy studio vibe or a quick campus class between lectures, these local spots make it easy (and affordable) to keep your body moving all year long.

1. BTONE Fitness

Born in New England, btone fitness hosts reformer pilates classes for all skill levels. Each pilates class is 45 minutes long and they have about 8 classes/day running from 6am-7pm. Btone has three locations: Providence, East Greenwich, and Newport. The Providence studio is just a short 15 minute walk from Brown University, and they are running a great new client deal: $49 for 2 weeks of unlimited classes.

2. Barre & Soul

Located in Wayland Square, Barre & Soul blends barre, yoga, and strength training in a bright, beachy studio just a 25 minute walk from campus. Classes run throughout the day, from early morning to evening, with 5–6 sessions daily. Their signature barre classes focus on small, controlled movements for full-body toning, while Super Sculpt adds a heated twist for extra challenge. New clients can take advantage of their intro offer — unlimited classes for 2 weeks at $33!

3. [solidcore]

Just across the river, located in Cranston, [solidcore] is a high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-inspired workout that targets slow, controlled resistance training on custom reformers. Each class is 50 minutes and led by a motivating coach, with 8–10 sessions daily running from 5:30 a.m. through the evening. Their studio atmosphere is sleek, dimly lit, and music-driven. New clients can snag their first class for $15, or opt for two weeks unlimited at $79 — perfect for testing your limits.

4. CycleBar

CycleBar Providence, located on South Main Street, offers indoor cycling classes every day starting as early as 5:45 a.m. and running through the evening. Each 45-minute ride combines performance tracking, upbeat playlists, and themed rides — from Classic to Endurance and Empower. Expect around 6–8 rides per day in their state-of-the-art studio. First-time riders can take advantage of their intro deal: 3 rides for $39, or try one free class when booking online.

5. Nelson Fitness Center Classes

Nelson Fitness Center offers Brown students, staff, and community members an affordable mix of yoga, HIIT, spin, strength training, and dance classes, held in multiple studios on campus. Classes run daily from morning through evening, with over 30 group sessions per week. Not far from most of the freshman dorms, the Nelson Fitness Center gives you access to the gym and pool. Brown students can take advantage of multiple weekly fitness classes — all free and conveniently located nearby, making it especially easy to stay active during the colder months. If your curious about student testimonies, checkout our review of 5 free classes here!