I Tried Five of Brown U’s Free Workout Classes – Here’s What You Need to Know

Between lectures, studying for finals, and club meetings, finding time and motivation to work out during this time in the semester can certainly be challenging. When I learned about the variety of fitness classes offered at the Nelson, I decided to take advantage of this resource and try out some different workouts. After taking six different classes, here are my takeaways:

SPIN

The first workout class I tried through the Nelson Fitness Center was a spin class. Although I’d never done spin before and many of my fellow attendees were much more experienced, our instructor was very accommodating and walked me through the different terms and positions I’d need to know before beginning class. This was a pretty quick session at only 45 minutes, and the workout mainly consisted of combinations of strength and speed work to different types of music. Spin seemed to me like it would become even more enjoyable with practice, so I’d definitely return sometime!

PILATES

Prior to taking this class, I’d done some mat Pilates on my own, but never here at Brown! I went in expecting this hour-long class to focus only on mat work, but I was pleasantly surprised by the additional appearance of both barre and yoga ball-based sections. I would definitely recommend this class for any fitness level – the class environment was welcoming and there were participants of all ages. I chose a 9:30 AM class to try with a few friends, and we all agreed that it ended up being a great way to get an energy boost and set the mood for a productive day.

POUND

The Nelson’s POUND class was probably the most interesting workout I’ve ever taken part in. Each person got a mat and two plastic drumsticks, and the workout involved a lot of squats, lunges, and hitting the sticks to the beat of the music. If you’re a girl with a history of knee issues like me, this probably shouldn’t be your go-to – but it’s definitely worth trying out once for the novelty (and the stress relief of smacking things on beat).

DANCE FITNESS

As a former (and current, honestly) Just Dance enthusiast, I was very excited to try this workout class from its name alone. The class skips the warm-up and jumps straight into full-out choreography, but don’t panic – everyone’s just there to have fun. My friend and I spent the first ten minutes of our session laughing at our own attempts to follow along, but we had a great time once we got the hang of the routines! I think this class would be especially fun if made part of a daily or weekly routine.

ZUMBA PUMP

I’d always wanted to try out Zumba before participating in this class, so I signed up for it as soon as I saw the option. The Nelson offers both normal Zumba and Zumba Pump classes, and this second variation involved switching off for an hour between regular Zumba routines and workout songs with light weights. At the end of class, the instructor also took us through a belly-dancing number. Although I was new to Zumba, the moves were easy to pick up and get the hang of!

Since trying out these workouts, I’ve realized that free fitness classes are such an underrated perk here at Brown. Whether you want to switch up your routine, de-stress after class, or just try something new, there’s definitely something here for you. Who knows – you might just find your new favorite way to work out!