The Ultimate Guide to Creating Your Own Wellness Advent Calendar

In the midst of the season of giving, it can be nice to pamper yourself with some health-conscious treats and self-care activities. The holiday season can be equal parts exciting and exhausting, which makes taking care of yourself all the more important. This season of joyful togetherness is made only more enjoyable by a curated assortment of mindfulness practices. A personalized twelve-day advent wellness calendar is a festive way to integrate these practices into your reading period routine, adding an element of creativity to this holiday season.

Step One: Select your calendar.

My personal favorite is this 12 day, personalizable advent calendar from Target. It is pink, festive, and reasonably priced! Or if you are feeling extra creative, make your own calendar!

Step Two: Identify your guiding wellness goals.

With the business of finals season and the holidays, you may find yourself looking for some moments of respite and relaxation. Or, you might be on a productive kick and seeking motivation for trying new workout classes, recipes, or getting outside, despite the cooling temperatures. Or, you might be looking to rekindle relationships with family and friends by scheduling phone dates with friends from out-of-state or coffee dates with old friends on campus.

Step Three: Determine your 12 wellness activities and treats.

After identifying your overarching goals, create 12 well-aligned activities, write them on a decorative piece of paper, and place them in the calendar. Here is an example of 12 goals:

Attend a hot yoga class. Call an old high school friend you have not spoken to in awhile to catch up. Go to bed before 10pm and wake up before 8am. Bake a holiday dessert to share with your friends. Read a book for pleasure midday for 20 minutes. Take yourself on a coffee date. Sip and stroll while admiring the homes on Benefit Street. Reminisce on the past year and write a list of gratitude that highlights key moments. Call your grandparent or elder relatives, ask them to share a story they want you to know, and capture it on paper. Go to a Christmas market or tree lighting near campus. Have a spa night where you do face masks, paint nails, and watch Christmas movies. Write a thank you note to one of your professors from this past semester. Bake cookies for someone in need in Providence. Volunteering during the holiday season is always a lovely activity!

STEP FOUR: Add some sweets.

Whether that be a gift card to your favorite coffee shop, a small candle, hand lotion, or Christmas decor item for your dorm room, make sure to give yourself little gifts during this busy season of formals, finals, and fun.