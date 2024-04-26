Six Tips to Optimize Reading Period at Brown University

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s officially the start of reading period! If you’re anything like me, you know it’s hard to stay motivated and study for finals when there are no classes. All I want to do is lay outside and hang out with friends before being separated from them for the three-month-long summer break. Here are some tips on having a fun and fulfilling yet productive reading period:

Venture out to new study spots

While it’s always a good idea to find new study spots, there’s even more time to leave campus and find new cafes around Providence when there are no classes. I really like Small Point Cafe downtown as well as Dave’s and Plant City!

Take a day trip

If you’re starting to feel burnt out or trapped in Providence, taking a day trip to Newport or Boston is a great way to spend a sunny day shopping or going to the beach! Getting there is super convenient by taking the train or RIPTA.

Start packing

I started packing early last year, which was nice as I left right after my last final and didn’t feel rushed to move out! I found packing a nice yet productive break from studying and will definitely start early again this year.

Spend time with friends

As mentioned earlier, college summer breaks are very long. Spend reading period hanging out and catching up with friends!

Maintain A Schedule

I know it’s easy to stay up late and sleep in when there are no classes to wake up for, but it’s still important to stick to a similar schedule to maximize productivity.

Stay Positive

Approaching finals can be very stressful, so I like to remind myself that summer is very near and that there’s a lot to look forward to after the exams! I have a countdown on my home screen that shows how many more days I have until going home.