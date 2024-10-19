I Tried Three Different Rhode Island Hot Yoga Classes So You Don’t Have to

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

Ever since concluding my organized sports career in high school, I have been looking for full-body workouts that are challenging and also enjoyable. Remaining active has been instrumental in my staying motivated and grounded in college.

While the gym on campus offers almost any apparatus you could desire, this year, I decided to explore hot yoga to improve my strength, use more muscle groups, and join a workout community locally.

According to Nike, hot yoga can improve flexibility, lung capacity, bone density, heart health, blood glucose level regulation, and symptoms of depression.

I learned of Rhode Island Hot Yoga which is a short 15 minute or-so drive from College Hill. Seeing they offer an unlimited first-month class pass for $59, I was sold! They provide a wide range of classes and lots of different times which can accommodate any schedule.

In my first month of membership, I tried the following three class offerings all in heated (around 100 degrees Fahrenheit) rooms:

Core Fire Conditioning (Heated + Weighted, 1 hour):

My favorite class of the three! It accomplished my goals of finding an exercise class that physically pushes me, but remains a pleasant experience. The addition of weights and resistance bands increased the difficulty of the exercises, leaving my muscles sore in the best of ways. I also love the upbeat playlists of the core fire conditioning classes – which depend on your instructor and the theme of the class!

Core Fire Express Conditioning (Heated, 45 minutes):

This class is a perfect option for a busy college student who wants an efficient workout. Savasana bookends the class, and, in between, there are a variety of targeted HIIT sets which increase your heart rate and target specific muscle groups.

Original Hot Yoga (Heated, 1.5 hours):

This class was largely focused on stretching, flexibility, and breathwork. While I personally did not resonate with the slower pace and lack of high-intensity exercises of the class, this is a great option for a rest day or someone who wants a lower-intensity workout.