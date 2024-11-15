3 Festive Ways to Make the Most of Christmas on College Hill

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter.

For many of us, we will only experience four Christmases with our friends on college campuses.

If you are like me, you relish the chance to get into the Christmas spirit all year long.

I absolutely love being able to celebrate this holiday with my friends in college and think there are so many memorable ways to inspire festive cheer, even during finals season.

Below are my three favorite ways to celebrate:

1. There are so many CHRISTMAS-themed events around College Hill to attend with your best friends.

There is a Christmas Tree Lighting on Bowen’s Wharf in Newport on December 7, 2024 and also at Snowport Holiday Markets in Boston. The Holiday Lights Spectacular returns at Roger Williams Zoo starting on November 29, 2024 – January 4, 2025 and so will the 25th Annual Pawtucket Christmas Tree Trail. There will also be a PVD Downcity Holiday Market later in December.

2.Plan a Christmas gift exchange using Elfster with your friends!

I personally love gathering with my friends for a holiday gift exchange. Set a price budget and choose whether the event will be “White Elephant” style or not. During the exchange, set the mood with Christmas tree lights and Christmas music.

3. If you are suitemates or roommates with your best friends, transform your main common space into a winter wonderland for Christmas.

Visit TJ Maxx, Home Goods, and/or Target near campus and buy an apartment-size Christmas tree, such as this one from Target. Have each of your friends select a handful of ornaments to bring the tree to life and customize it as your own! To make the space even more personalized, buy these monogrammable stockings which can be purchased directly from Etsy. Here are some of my favorite stocking options (one, two, three).