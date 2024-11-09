It’s Giving Season: A Complete Guide to Volunteering in Providence, RI

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days darken, the temperatures drop, and the due dates for final papers finally become more real, it can be easy to turn inwards and view the world’s issues as lost causes. From a small dorm room, the global challenges of poverty, women’s rights, homelessness, immigration, and climate change can seem like looming giants – too large to tackle and better to ignore. We forget that there are small ways to impact change in our own communities. We may not solve homelessness or global hunger, but we may put a smile on the face of someone who needed support or serve a meal to someone who could not afford groceries that day. It may seem insignificant, but in reality, it’s impactful. If you are feeling disconnected and insignificant this week, try signing up for a shift at these local places in Providence. You will leave having made a small difference in someone’s day and maybe even your own.

Miriam Hospital

Miriam Hospital has a myriad of opportunities for volunteering in the hospital if you would like to engage with patients and give back to those who are sick. Hospitals can be isolating, sterile, and cold places; brighten up a patient’s day by delivering their meal, pointing them in the right direction, or transporting them to various locations in the hospital.

Providence Public Schools

Did you babysit or tutor in high school and reminisce about playing with the kids or helping them with their homework? Engage with kids in the local area through volunteering in Providence Public Schools. Assist teachers in the classroom, help out on the playground, and build relationships with kids who will undoubtedly look up to you for guidance and advice.

Inspiring Minds

Do you prefer to mentor or tutor a single student or small group of students and build deeper connections? Inspiring Minds will match you to a student in Providence who needs tutoring in a subject or mentoring. It is an excellent opportunity to impact change on a single student’s academic life.

Save the Bay

Are you especially concerned about the state of our environment and climate change? Luckily, you can make a small, but important, impact in the Providence area through Save the Bay. The organization leads beach cleanups and habitat restoration projects across Rhode Island that aim to create a cleaner environment for both humans and organisms.

Women’s Refugee Care

Women’s Refugee Care assists refugee families who recently moved to the Providence area through advocating for their needs and leading workshops aimed at helping them become self-sufficient in their new home. You can help the organization lead these workshops or contribute to drives for families’ basic needs.

Providence Public Library

Nothing is more comforting than curling up on the couch with a captivating book. Help keep the magic of books alive through volunteering at the Providence Public Library. After your shift, you can borrow a book you’ve had an eye on!

Good Neighbors Community Kitchen and Food Pantry

Food – it’s not just a basic need, but it can provide comfort, nourishment, and make one feel cared for. Help cook a meal or stock the food pantry at Good Neighbor’s Community Kitchen and Food Pantry. There are few better things to give than a warm meal.