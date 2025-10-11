How To Romanticize Your Routine This Fall at Brown

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air smells like rain and crisp leaves as you walk down College Hill. The trees that line Thayer Street have turned gold and crimson, scattering leaves across the brick sidewalks. Coffee milk and pumpkin spice lattes are back and the air feels just cool enough for sweaters and scarves.

As comforting as fall in Providence feels, however, it also carries a certain weight. The fall semester can be cozy, yet exhausting and overwhelming at the same time. Between midterms, gray skies, and cold mornings, it’s extremely easy to lose motivation. As the days get shorter and the sun sets before your last class even ends, the cozy fall vibe can quickly slip into burnout. But instead of pushing against the change in season, what if fall became your excuse to reset?

Romanticizing your college routine, by finding joy in small, meaningful moments, can bring back warmth and intention to even your busiest weeks. The way you begin your day shapes how you move through it, and fall mornings at Brown are practically begging to be slow. Between lectures, labs, and late nights at the Rock, it’s easy for the days to blur together. That’s where the little changes remind you to be present in the moment.

here are 20 little ways that can help you romanticize your routine this fall: