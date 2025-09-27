Volunteering in 2025 Providence: Ways to Get Involved

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s easy to get swept up in the hectic class schedules, clubs, and social events of college life, but there are also many different areas and organizations near campus that rely on the help of volunteers: your help. The city of Providence has infinite opportunities for you to get involved in the communities around you and they truly need all the help they can get. So here are some places you can join, whether with friends, or on your own, to get involved and better the city and state that we call home.

The Hotel for Homeless Dogs:

If you’re like me and a big animal person, the Hotel for Homeless Dogs is the perfect way to get involved to help out these furry friends. They are year round looking for volunteers for dog walking and facility organization. Help give these dogs some extra love while they wait for their future homes.

Franklin Farm Volunteer Nights

Looking to get away from College Hill and into the fresh air? The Franklin Farm hosts volunteer nights where you are able to help with harvesting vegetables, weed garden beds, and prepare produce that will all go to the local Rhode Island food pantries. Not only is it a beautiful farm, but it has a meaningful goal and is helping feed the families in our communities.

Providence Recreation Department

The Providence Recreation Department helps give education, physical activities, and fun programs to children around the city, and it is something you can be a part of. They have weekend sports leagues and youth development programs that change the lives of many local kids. Join their department and be a part of the change many of these children need.

RI Food Bank

The Rhode Island Food bank is one of the most vital volunteer based organizations in the area and is essential to many citizen’s lives. You can help sort donations, pack boxes, and help with food drives. Its the little things that make a huge difference and the food bank is a perfect example of this.

Habitat For Humanity of Greater Providence

The local sector of Habitat for Humanity makes safe housing and helps with clean up efforts around the Providence area. Join their effort and work to repair homes, encourage safe housing for all, and change families lives. It’s a fun way to get involved and get your hands dirty. It’s an amazing opportunity to connect with people in your community and help better the lifestyle of many local families.

United Way of Rhode Island

Another organization leading the efforts in community influence is the United Way of Rhode Island, dealing with things such as insufficient access to education, housing, and other various local services. They have different opportunities for students such as volunteering at special events, working with campaigns, or donation drives. If you are unsure of the best way for you to get involved, United Way provides flexibility and variety as to how you can play a role in serving the community.

The Empowerment Factory

The Empowerment Factory provides key tools to help the youth in Providence build learning skills, express themselves, and live healthy lives. Volunteers can help with art projects, mentor kids, or volunteer in their after school workshops. It’s an uplifting community that changes kids lives everyday, and so can you.

Providence has many different places looking for your help; whatever interests you most, there is always something both fun and rewarding for you to give back!