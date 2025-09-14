How to Spend a Girl’s Day in Providence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This weekend, let’s all devote time to the girls and share a day everyone will love! Catch up with your best friends, and make the weekend feel a little more special. Providence has so many hidden gems to fill an entire day with all the essentials and places you will be so glad you tried. Here’s some help putting together the perfect girls’ day in Providence!

Morning Workout (and Maybe Puppies)

The best days always start with a cute workout set and a class with the girls. Try a class at Rare Form Pilates which is not only aesthetic, but a perfect group workout for Pilates lovers. If that’s not your vibe, take a spin class at CycleBar for high-energy, loud music, and a fun group of motivated people. For something low-key and maybe more of an activity than a workout, try Providence’s new studio Puppies&Yoga for a much cuter start to the day. You’ll leave with good vibes and adorable photos. And we can’t forget a hot girl walk which is always a good option. Walk through College Hill and all the cute neighborhoods or along the river for some sightseeing and walk chats.

Coffee (must)

It’s not a girls day without a coffee trip: the best post workout reward. Whether you’re a matcha girly or an iced latte one, Providence has endless options and incredible coffee game. Ceremony will never be a bad choice and always hits, and can’t miss with its chic and minimalist design. Nitro Bar and its seasonal drinks are a Rhode Island classic and perfect choice for everyone to find something fun. Rise & Shine Coffee has an adorable and cozy vibe that cannot be matched with its pink walls and amazing coffee. It is an adorable place to chat and grab a tasty coffee. Get it to go or hang for a quiz chat before the rest of the day!

Brunch Plans

Brunch is the best and most essential part of any girls day. The providence food scene definitely has you covered with good eats and vibes. For an unmatched experience, Cafe Italia’s insane decor and theatrical dishes are the move. Oberlin has a modern and clean vibe with a trendy and unique menu that everyone loves. Another widely loved restaurant, and for good reason, is Frank & Laurie’s. The cute and homey feel screams girls brunch and obviously the food is just as good as the aesthetics. Finally, a classic Providence spot, Constantine’s Venda Bar & Ristorante is a slightly elevated brunch spot with outdoor seating perfect to take advantage of before it gets cold!

Afternoon Adventures

After brunch, you’ve got many options for a cute group activity. In the early fall, apple picking at either Pippin Orchard or Jaswell’s Farm has to be done! Not only is it a rewarding experience but the perfect scene for cute photos. For some of the few hot days, a go to activity has to be a trip down to Barrington Beach. The mini road trip is worth it for a cooling dip and relaxing beach day. For a unique and creative activity, that is well worth your time is a place called Scentique where you can design your own candle scents (and bring home a keepsake of the day). If shopping is your passion, as it is for me, Garden City Center is the ideal place with stores for everyone in an open and walkable area. Of course, finally, a fun and simple way to have a good time, while staying close to home, laying out on the Main Green with some cards, a ball, or just snacks for a little downtime.

Dinner

When it comes to dinner, Providence delivers. The options really are endless. Gracie’s has been a hit as a chic and occasion worthy place to get the girls together. Mare Rooftop is known for its unbeatable views of the city where you can eat good food in a beautiful location. Capriccio’s is perfect if you’re looking for old-school Providence charm with warm lighting and luxurious feel while enjoying your favorite Italian dish. Al Forno is yet again one of the many providence restaurants that never misses when it comes to enjoying incredible food with amazing people.

Get Cozy

The best end to a girls day is having some cozy time to unwind. Take a long shower, maybe throw on a face mask and a comfy pj set. Put on your favorite show—or whatever everyone’s currently binging—and a plus if you can add a sweet treat or two. It’s the perfect way to wind down together after a busy day and enjoy hanging with your people while cozying up under a blanket.

No matter what you chose to do with the day or whether you made it through every stop on your list, make the most of the day however that may be. Being together is the most important part of a girls day. Laugh through a new workout class, share plates at brunch, get overpriced coffees, and collapse on the couch having made the most of your time together. Providence has infinite places to explore, whatever your niches may be, but maybe think of turning that ordinary Saturday into something you’ll remember.