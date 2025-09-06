An Ex-Barista’s Guide to the Coffee Shops in Providence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I spent all four years of high school working as a barista in the only true coffee shop in my small town. My boss was a Culinary Institute grad who took coffee way too seriously (in a charming but seriously annoying way for a minimum wage worker), and my coworkers were exactly what you’d expect: liberal arts majors with septum rings and Doc Martens. How much more stereotypical can you get?

Because we were the only shop around, we served everyone: the early-morning regulars who just wanted a cup of joe before work, and the self-proclaimed coffee connoisseurs who drove up from the city in search of an authentic countryside pour-over. I still remember being fourteen and frantically Googling the tasting notes of our dark roast because a customer put me on the spot. Needless to say, I’ve had enough exposure to coffee culture that I feel pretty qualified to judge the shops in Providence. But don’t worry, I’ll spare you the nitty-gritty and just tell you what actually matters.

Best for Coffee/Espresso: Brown Bee

Brown Bee is perfect in practically every way possible. I will die on this hill. The coffee is some of the highest quality I’ve had. It is truly one of the only places in Providence where I’d actually order a straight espresso shot. Their flavors are unique without feeling gimmicky, and their pastries seal the deal. The everything bagel croissant is my personal go-to, but you can’t go wrong with any of them. Add in the chic aesthetic and generous seating, and it’s hard to imagine a better coffee shop experience. I docked one point for the lines, which can be egregious in the morning, and their hours are a bit limited.

9/10

Best for Studying: Coffee Exchange

Coffee Exchange is a tried-and-true classic; you really can’t go wrong with this choice. It has a cozy interior that’s always buzzing with students, locals, and your classic 2013 millennial hipster type. It’s one of those places that makes you want to stay a little longer and look like you’re more productive than you actually are. What I love most about Coffee Exchange is that the entire second floor is dedicated to seating. It is totally acceptable to occupy your table for long chunks of time, which makes it the best spot for studying.

The coffee itself is solid enough to keep you fueled while you work. The baristas look like stereotypical performative males (think shaggy mullets and androgynous styles) and have permanent judgmental facial expressions, so you know the drink craftsmanship is fire. The options are predictable, but sometimes predictable is exactly what you need when you’re stressed with work. They even offer a few sweet treats to tide you over that have all been satisfyingly good in my opinion.

8/10

Honorable Mention: Sydney

Sydney is one of those places that slips people’s minds, but it deserves more attention. Located right across from the CVS on Thayer, it’s the best coffee spot to go to when you’re in a rush, especially because there is usually no line. But don’t let that fool you! The coffee and drink options are really good. I recommend the pistachio latte. What sets Sydney apart is its outdoor seating—it’s easily the best of the coffee shops in the area. On a nice day, sitting out front with a latte and a few friends makes doing your work enjoyable.

7/10

Best for Vibe: the Nitro Bar

If you have your location settings on for TikTok, you’ve probably seen the Nitro Bar. The owner has made her way into business influencer stardom, amassing over 130k followers, with her creative drink flavors and personable videos. TikToks reviewing her shop’s most popular drinks have brought in customers willing to travel hours to taste a sip. The store in Providence is the lesser-known sibling of the Newport location, but you can still get the full Nitro Bar experience there. If I had to describe this cafe in one word, I’d say trendy.

There is no denying that the coffee here is great. The nitro is their best offering. It has a light body with a slightly nutty aroma. The espresso is mediocre. I advise choosing a fun flavor when ordering a latte, without it you will probably be left disappointed. Please note, Nitro Bar is expensive! As you can expect with it’s following, the drinks are more expensive than what you would normally find in Providence. Nitro Bar is a great place to go for the experience, but I wouldn’t make it your go-to coffee.

8/10

Best for Eats: Ellie’s

Ellie’s is less about coffee and more about the overall brunch experience, and that’s what makes it stand out. Tucked downtown, it feels quaint and charming, providing an escape from the College Hill bustle. The food options are plentiful and delicious, with the kind of menu that is perfect for the morning after a long night out. The coffee is simple but reliable. There is nothing flashy, just dependable. The real star here is the atmosphere and the staff, who are sweet and welcoming. If you’re looking for somewhere to bring your parents when they visit, Ellie’s is a great option.

7.5/10

Best For Matcha: Ceremony

This one is for my non-coffee drinkers. Do I respect you? No, but I will acknowledge that you exist. Ceremony is a Chinese-owned coffee shop that sources all of its teas from small farmers across Asia. Ceremony’s location on the corner of Euclid and Brook Street makes for a convenient pit stop between classes or the perfect coffee chat spot. Be warned, the place can get unbearably crowded. In the middle of the day, it can be impossible to find a seat.

Their matcha is authentic and top-notch. You can tell it’s good from the vibrant, bright green color. They also boast a plethora of flavors and add-ons. My personal favorite is the classic strawberry matcha. For my more daring matcha drinkers, they’ll have a good range of less basic flavors for you.

8/10

Most Overrated: Caffe Nero

Caffe Nero made its debut on Thayer last semester. The highly anticipated coffee shop brought in crowds of excited students and Providence locals in the first few weeks with discount codes to receive your first drink free. Obviously, I had to hop on the bandwagon. And what’s there to lose when the drink is free?

Unfortunately, the iced matcha and iced latte I had left me underwhelmed, and to be honest, upset that I got it at all– even if it was free. Now, I may be a dramatic reviewer with overly high standards, but it was not worth the hype at all. My matcha was a muddy green color and watered down. The same went for the iced latte my friend ordered. I believe the espresso was a light roast because I didn’t pick up on a rich flavor at all.

I’d say Caffe Nero is a slight step up from Dunkin at almost double the price. The cafe gets a few points back for its convenient location and having a large seating area. But if you’re looking for good coffee, you’re wasting your time.

4/10

Most Underrated: Dave’s Coffee

Dave’s Coffee is such a lovely spot. It’s really a shame I never hear anyone talking about it. I think their coffee is better than most in the area. Dave’s roasts their coffee locally in Narragansett. You can taste the difference compared to some of the other mass-produced coffee shops. I also love how many different options there are for drinks. They have great matcha and fruity refreshers. I’ve also heard that they make their coffee syrups in-house. On top of that, their staff is some of the friendliest I’ve encountered. In every aspect, you can see the care they put into their business.

7.5/10

Providence is stacked with coffee shops, each filling a slightly different niche. As students, we are incredibly lucky to have so many non-university locations with free wifi. These cafes are a great place to study. If you’re looking for ways to make your lock-in exciting, try doing a study crawl by visiting a few of these spots.