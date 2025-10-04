The Perfect Off-Season Newport Trip from Breakfast to Dessert

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy October, everyone! 🍂🎃🧣

Now that Newport off-season is officially here—I’m honestly just as excited as you are!—the most logical way to escape the hustle and bustle of College Hill is, of course (other than taking the train up to Boston), to go down to Newport. And with this crisp fall chill settling over Little Rhody, it seems that a seaside escape is the best way to recharge our batteries before diving headfirst into our never-ending midterms season.

Since the best (and most popular) time to visit Newport is during the summer, you might be wondering, how would I even spend the perfect day in the Sailing Capital of the World in autumn? As someone whose favorite time of the year is the Newport off-season (and who visits frequently in summer, fall, winter, and spring), you are absolutely in the right place! If you’re looking for inspiration for the long weekend coming up, or just want to take a break from the Providence scenery, I have the perfect itinerary for you that incorporates my favorites on land and sea.

BREAKFAST AT Newport NITRO BAR

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of America’s Cup Avenue on 2 Pond Avenue, Nitro Bar has become a Rhode Island staple and a fan favorite on social media. With an absolutely viral marketing strategy that has consistently landed it on my For You Page, it’s safe to say that Nitro Bar is both about the aesthetics and about the flavor.

They’ve currently released their fall line! With either a coffee or matcha base, you can choose between a caramelized banana latte, a whipped maple sea salt latte (this sounds DIVINE!), a cherry vanilla latte, a maple sea salt latte, and the classic pumpkin spice latte. If you’re hungry, this is the perfect spot to order small pastries (who doesn’t love a sweet treat in the morning?) or something bigger like their avocado toast, breakfast burrito, or SEC sandwich, all of which have insanely high reviews.

MORNING CLIFF WALK OR HARBOUR CRUISE

For those who don’t know, Newport’s cliff walk is a 3.5-mile public access trail—running from Easton’s Beach in the north to Bailey’s Beach in the south—that offers beautiful peeks into the backyards of the opulent Gilded Age mansions and homes that look over Rhode Island’s coastline. The trail itself, as a mix of paved pathways and rocky sections, is fairly walkable, but make sure that you wear closed-toe shoes and an outfit that you feel comfortable moving around in if you want to walk the whole trail. As the City of Newport writes, “the path from Belmont Beach to Reject’s Beach is more challenging, with uneven terrain and certain segments requiring mild rock climbing.” Just be aware that the path between Narragansett Avenue and Webster Street, just south of 40 Steps, has a detour due to structural damage.

If you’re short for time or just want to see the sea without the hike, I recommend staying by the Chanler on Easton’s Beach (the trail there is perfect for Instagram photos among the wild roses and TSITP-esque shingled-houses) and the food at the Cafe at the Chanler is divine… If you want to take snapshots of the mansions on their own, I would suggest starting at the entrance on Ruggles Avenue so you can see lawn at The Breakers, the gorgeous academic buildings at Salve Regina University, and Ochre Court along Ochre Point Avenue.

Another way to see Newport is by boat, of course. Newport Harbour is the center of the city, with a marina that docks everything from small water taxis to a casual, recreated pirate ship or 40-foot yacht from Tampa. There is something so magical about seeing a view of Newport from the ocean, as the fall colors blend in with the city’s classics New England architectures. Newport Classics Cruises offers sailing and power boat tours of Newport Harbor and Narragansett Bay, departing from Bowen’s Wharf. With both ticketed cruises and private boat charters, Newport Classics Cruises is the perfect water escape for those who are sick on staying on land. Their fleet of four boats—the Schooner Adirondack IV, Schooner Madeleine, Sloop Eleanor and Yacht Rum Runner II—promises “a blend of luxury, tradition, and hospitality, ensuring a memorable boat tour experience on the pristine waters of Newport.” For around an hour and a half (depending on the boat) and with a cost-per-person of less than $100, this is truly the best way to see Newport!

And the most exciting part is, between September 21 and October 31, 2025, they are offering a 15% discount (not sponsored) on sails with the promo code FALL15. This promo code, and their sailing dates, are valid Sunday through Friday on the following sails: Classic Afternoon Sail on Adirondack, Mimosa Sail on Adirondack, Lighthouse & Coastal Tour on Rum Runner II, Sunset Cruise aboard the Rum Runner II, Classic Afternoon Sail on Madeleine, Mimosa Sail on Madeleine, Classic Afternoon Sail on Eleanor, Mimosa Sail on Eleanor.

LUNCH AT BAR ‘CINO

For lunch, there are hundreds of options that you can choose from just steps away from the Wharf on America’s Cup Avenue. In the heart of Washington Square—their words, not mine!—is one of my favorites: Bar ‘Cino. With options to either eat at the restaurant—their al fresco scene places you in the middle of the hustle and bustle of downtown Newport—or take away, you’re in the perfect position to either stick around the wharf or make your way over to the Ten Mile Drive and the best of the Newport Mansions.

People from all over the world who visit Bar ‘Cino rant and rave about their bolognese (makes sense, it has a combination of ground beef, veal, & pork in the ragú!) and, in my opinion, there really isn’t a dish that you could go wrong with. I’ve heard about their chicken milanese, cacio e pepe, carbonara, bruschettas, and pistachio cake time and time again. I don’t particularly have a favorite dish here—the food is always fresh, the company is always good, and I always leave feeling satisfied after a hearty meal.

SHOPPING AT THE SUNDANCE COMPANY

Another Newport local who went viral on social media platforms is Abigail Edman, founder and designer of The Sundance Company, a sustainable swimwear line that has evolved into a clothing shop. Edman’s mission is to “brings that summer confidence to you year-round” through sustainable fashion.

From viral tees and sweaters (I need the stitched lobster sweater!) to keychains and bracelets, The Sundance Company has everything you could possibly want for a memorable (and beautiful) Newport keepsake. But beyond releasing the cutest pieces, Edman ensures that every purchase from The Sundance Company funds local beach cleanups to remove one pound of trash from the ocean in partnership with ORCA, 20% of proceeds from the Shark Swim collection goes to the Atlantic Shark Institute, and all her swimwear is made with 88% recycled materials to keep that luxurious feeling while giving back to the environment.

She has recently released her fall collection, “See You Cowboy,” and it has garnered thousands of views across various platforms. If you’re looking to find a statement piece for these early fall days, be sure not to miss The Sundance Company!

Open every day from 10 am to 8 pm, you can find The Sundance Company at 359 Thames St Unit B, Newport, RI 02840, just down the street from Pasta Beach.

SUNSET DRIVE ON OCEAN DRIVE

One of my favorite things to do in Newport is to drive along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. If you’re coming to Newport with a Zip Car or in your own car, this is a must-do activity, one that I try to do every time I go. There is something so captivating about seeing the natural Rhode Island march on the passenger’s side and the expanse of the ocean on the driver’s side. While the sun doesn’t necessarily set over the ocean, around sunset, the sea turns a mercurial silver and the sky lights up in all sorts of pastel colors. For me, the Ocean Drive sunset is even prettier in the fall than in the summer, but don’t tell my friends!

Being from California, I consider Ocean Drive to be a combination of my beloved Sunset Boulevard and PCH. Being able to see the incredible architecture of New England neighborhoods tucked against rocky beaches and hidden inlets is such a treat—one that we don’t get to see much of in the Golden State or on College Hill. For the vibes, my friends and I always roll down the windows and blast Young and Beautiful by Lana Del Rey. Where else would you play the end credit song for The Great Gatsby film if not in the very city they filmed it?

On this drive, you’ll pass landmarks like Gooseberry Beach, Castle Hill Inn, and Brenton Point State Park. (Bonus points if you buy a kite from one of the local vendors at Brenton Point and spend some time flying it while you picnic on the lawn in front of the ocean!)

DINNER AT SCALES & SHELLS

I am a seafood lover and Scales & Shells is always my go-to when I want a good seafood pasta. (My second favorite seafood stop in Rhode Island is in Tiverton so stay tuned for my Tiverton food recs!) I don’t know if I could recommend a single dish from Scales & Shells—all their seafood is cooked to perfection, their pasta is always al dente, and their flavors are simply unparalleled. If I was there right now, I would probably order either their Spicy Seafood Linguine or Grilled Octopus, even though I’m still dreaming about their August Squid Ink Pasta Special that came with shrimp, lobster, squid, and the silkiest butter-based sauce.

My recommendation is to get there as soon as they open (either by booking a reservation or walking in) since their floor set up can get a bit cramped when they start getting very full for dinner.

DESSERT AT GET THE SCOOP

One of my favorite ice cream stops in Rhode Island as a whole is Get the Scoop. For me, there is nothing better than finishing the evening with a classic ice cream flavor in a massive waffle cone before taking State Route 114 back up to Providence. Lisa Purcelle, the owner of Get the Scoop, got her start in ice cream through a Food Science on the Technology of Ice Cream at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. Get the Scoop opened formally in 2017 in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia and in 2023, Purcell and her daughter, Kate, relocated to Newport, Rhode Island where they now have two locations on Broadway and Thames.

So far I’ve only been to the one on Thames and even though their flavors are constantly changing, I always find myself coming back to their classics, Toffee Crunch and Creamsicle. They had incredible summer flavors like Blueberry Pie (which was baked in house), Toasted Lemon, and Coconut. Now, I’m so ready to try their fall flavors like Apple Pie, Pumpkin Spice, and Caramel.

But of course, if you’re looking for specific things to do in Newport beyond what I’ve listed, here are some events that are happening this weekend (October 4-5) and others throughout the rest of the month:

October 2-5 : Audrain’s Concours & Motor Week

: Audrain’s Concours & Motor Week October 7, 10, 14 & 17 : Inside “The Gilded Age” Tour

: Inside “The Gilded Age” Tour October 8-31 : The Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church

: The Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Church October 17-19 : Harvest Festival at the Newport Vineyards

: Harvest Festival at the Newport Vineyards October 18-19 : The 34th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival

: The 34th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival October 24-25 : Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers

: Halloween Trick or Treat at The Breakers October 25th: Hocus Pocus Screening & Party at Jane Pickens Theatre

Spending autumn on The Classics Coast is, put simply, a classic. The crisp air carries that faint salty scent of the ocean while the vines along the shoreline glow in shades of green, amber, gold, and crimson. There is simply so much to see, do, and experience in Newport during the fall, and I am a firm believer in taking advantage of the moment! Whether you’re wandering past historic mansions, stopping for a warm (or iced) cup of coffee at any of Newport’s many cafés, or exploring hidden beaches, every turn feels like stepping into a postcard or a seasonal Hallmark movie. Honestly, I think Condé Nast put it best: “Fall is a particularly magical time on the East Coast, when lighthouse lookouts and cliffside walks are bathed in autumnal hues.”

But beyond Newport, be sure to check out other local towns in Rhode Island (East Greenwich, Jamestown, Portsmouth) for unique fall activities to add to your Fall 2025 bucket list!