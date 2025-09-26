Reclaiming Creativity: How I Make Time for Myself in an Age of Doomscrolling and Deadlines

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Brown chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever feel like you will never be as happy as you were when you were a kid? I remember finger painting or scribbling, and having all the time in the world to satisfy my creativity and be imaginative. Where did the time or that feeling go? With today’s busy schedules full of classes, sports, and obligations, it can feel impossible to find a second for yourself, leading us to doom scroll late into the night or oversleep whenever we have an extra minute. However, I urge you to find something creative or something you enjoy that can recharge you and bring you peace in your busy week. While it may seem small and insignificant, I believe that it can make a substantial difference in your personal well-being and mental health. It is not a waste of time being creative.

Youthful, Endless Creativity.

As a kid, I was extremely creative. I loved to draw, paint, make friendship bracelets, and make music videos on VideoStar with my friends. Regardless of my skill level or expertise, my world was always grounded in creative expression. Over the years, as my days became more and more crowded with school, activities, and constant movement, I lost that aspect of myself. I stopped reading for pleasure, finding the time to draw, create, and even stopped finding the time to listen to the music I loved. At risk of sounding overly dramatic, my life truly became dull and stagnant. I got so wrapped up in my obligations that I lost sight of the things that I really enjoyed, the things that made me most myself.

Losing My Creativity.

So, as a result of this revelation, every year, for about four years, my New Year’s resolution was to ‘start reading for pleasure again,’ or ‘start drawing again,’ and I would stick with it for a few weeks before getting wrapped up in the business of life again. This year, I had a similar resolution: ‘start journaling again, start reading for pleasure again, and start finding more time with and for myself.’And just like clockwork, the inconsistency pattern continued, after about 2 months, I was distracted with work and convinced myself I had absolutely no time to achieve my New Year’s goals.

Getting it Back.

However, this Summer, I was a Marketing & PR intern at an Orlando-based company called Tavistock US and had the privilege of working with the Creative Team in making graphics for events. I formed a really meaningful friendship with one of the members of the team through discussions of books we were reading and things we had in common. She told me about all of the projects she does outside of work hours, like making pottery in her backyard, designing and making stickers, and her newest, teaching herself how to bind leather journals. I was immediately inspired not only by her talent but by her intentional decisions to find the time to be creative and do something for herself in her free time. On my final day of the internship, she gifted me one of her handbound journals and a book we talked about together. We hugged, and I walked away with a solidified aim to make the time to allow my creativity to flow.

Why it Matters.

As soon as I got home, I took a trip to Michael’s and Wayland Books to pick up charm bracelet-making supplies and new books I wanted to read. I started creating and reading immediately, and even as school picks up I continue to find the time for it. My mood has improved drastically.

Creativity does not have to be reserved for childhood or for those who call themselves “artists.” It is something each of us can carry into our daily lives in small, intentional ways—whether it’s reading a few pages before bed, doodling in the margins of a notebook, or stringing together beads onto a bracelet. These moments are not frivolous; they are restorative. I’ve learned that you can always make time for yourself. It doesn’t need to be elaborate or take up hours at a time. Believe me I get it, college life often gets in the way, but I argue that it is beyond worth it to seek out a hobby or creative outlet that is feasible for you and your never ending schedules. Even if it is 15 minutes a day of sketching or creating, that is 105 minutes a week you are investing in yourself. I truly believe that given the right hobby, it can reconnect us with joy, curiosity, and a sense of self that often gets buried under deadlines and responsibilities.So, start small, get your creativity back. Not because it will make you more productive, but because it will make you more you.