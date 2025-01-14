Who Needs A Pilates Class? Here Are 6 Pilates Board Workouts To Try At Home

If you’ve been on TikTok the past few weeks, then you’ve probably seen the viral Pilates board, also called at-home Pilates reformer, circulating on your FYP (and have most likely been influenced to try it). But, if you’re like me and just starting out, finding Pilates board at-home workouts can feel intimidating (and the opposite of motivating) at times, especially as a beginner — and this is normal.
Everyone starts somewhere. And, the good news about this workout is that you can do it from the comfort of your own home — without the intimidating eyes on you. Mimicking the same functions as a reformer Pilates machine, the board lets you work those same muscles, in the same fashion, as if you were physically at a reformer Pilates studio doing your workout (best of both worlds if you ask me.)
And, it can be tough trying to exercise and strengthen your core when the price of Pilates is just about the same as rent every month (not actually, but you get my point). An at-home Pilates reformer is the perfect alternative for those looking to build their abs and shelf without the money or the beginner embarrassment. But, if you’re still feeling those pre-workout butterflies and have no clue where to start, here are six beginner at-home Pilates reformer exercises to try on your new board.
- Plank arm extension
-
To set up, put your knees about a foot and a half behind your board, so that you have enough room to do a full extension. Position yourself in a plank, putting your hands on either handle with your elbows resting on the pedals, reaching forward until you’re fully extended. Hold for a second or two, and retreat back up to your original position. Repeat for as many reps as you like. Imagine you’re reaching for something under the table, almost — just sweatier.
Remember, this is a core exercise, so you’re going to want to let your core do the work, not your legs! Keep a straight back, and keep it slow and controlled.
- Arm shuffle rows
-
For this exercise, you’re going to start in a plank position, fully extended forward with your knees about a foot and a half behind your board. Instead of extending forward and back like the plank arm extension, you’re going to remain in this position and pull your arms towards your chest, one at a time. This is a faster movement.
While this engages your core, it works your arms at the same time. Remember, keep a straight back, engaged core, and fast movements!
- Mountain climbers
-
Like regular mountain climbers, you’re essentially pulling your legs towards your chest in the same fast motion we see with the arm shuffle row. However, instead of holding a plank position with your hands on the handles, you’re going to rotate so that your head is facing away from the board, and your feet on the pedals in front of the handles.
In an upper plank position (hands holding you up instead of your forearms), you’re going to quickly pull your legs in towards your chest, one at time, toes glued to the pedals. Keep a straight back, engaged core, and locked upper body — you don’t want to be moving side to side!
- Lunges
-
Start by standing straight and facing away from your board, with one foot planted behind it on the ground (like a centimeter or two away) and the other with your toes planted on the peddle. To lunge, you’re going to push your foot behind you, away from your foot on the ground, until you’re deep enough in your lunge for your own comfortability. Try to bend to a 90-degree angle with your leg planted on the ground.
Hold it for a couple of seconds, pull your foot back into your other, and repeat on the same leg for as many reps as you like. For this exercise, you do one leg at a time. Feel free to have your hands on your hips or in front of you in a prayer motion. Keep an engaged core, and use it to pull yourself back up, slow and controlled. You want to feel it in your thighs, glutes, and core. Remember to keep your feet and toes planted!
- Arm extensions
-
Using your cables on either side of you, you’re going to stand in the middle of your board, like a surfboard. Similar to arm extensions with dumbbells, you’re going to use the resistance from your cables to raise your arms on either side of you, keeping them straight with a slight bend, stopping at a 90-degree angle, and back down.
This can be a movement that’s fast or slow. Either way, make sure you have a slight bend in the knees, a straight back, and an engaged core. Don’t swing, either. Make sure your arms are doing all the work.
- Bicep curls
-
Similar to the arm extensions, stand in the middle of your board. Keeping the cables where they are, you’re going to start with your arms resting down on either side of you. You’re going to lift, either one at a time or both at the same time, the cables toward your chest. Also, feel free to reach your arm across the body when pulling towards your chest (i.e. if you’re using your right arm, curl into your left shoulder).
Keep an engaged core, slight bend in the knees, and use your bicep to curl, not your hands.
These movements may seem easy-peasy, but you’ll be shaking in just seconds. Because reformer Pilates is a core-based workout, it’s all about keeping the proper form, keeping exercises focused and steady, using your breath, and, if I haven’t already mentioned, keeping an engaged core! (Last one, I promise). These exercises will be sure to help you reach your at-home Pilates reformer fitness goals and help increase your overall confidence when it comes to Pilates!