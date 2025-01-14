Who Needs A Pilates Class? Here Are 6 Pilates Board Workouts To Try At Home

If you’ve been on TikTok the past few weeks, then you’ve probably seen the viral Pilates board, also called at-home Pilates reformer, circulating on your FYP (and have most likely been influenced to try it). But, if you’re like me and just starting out, finding Pilates board at-home workouts can feel intimidating (and the opposite of motivating) at times, especially as a beginner — and this is normal.

Everyone starts somewhere. And, the good news about this workout is that you can do it from the comfort of your own home — without the intimidating eyes on you. Mimicking the same functions as a reformer Pilates machine, the board lets you work those same muscles, in the same fashion, as if you were physically at a reformer Pilates studio doing your workout (best of both worlds if you ask me.)

And, it can be tough trying to exercise and strengthen your core when the price of Pilates is just about the same as rent every month (not actually, but you get my point). An at-home Pilates reformer is the perfect alternative for those looking to build their abs and shelf without the money or the beginner embarrassment. But, if you’re still feeling those pre-workout butterflies and have no clue where to start, here are six beginner at-home Pilates reformer exercises to try on your new board.

These movements may seem easy-peasy, but you’ll be shaking in just seconds. Because reformer Pilates is a core-based workout, it’s all about keeping the proper form, keeping exercises focused and steady, using your breath, and, if I haven’t already mentioned, keeping an engaged core! (Last one, I promise). These exercises will be sure to help you reach your at-home Pilates reformer fitness goals and help increase your overall confidence when it comes to Pilates!