7 At-Home Workouts To Try If You’re Working On Your Winter Arc

I don’t know about you, but last semester left me in a slump that I feel like only a good sweat can really cure. But no matter how often I go to the gym, I always get kind of nervous walking in: I know no one is looking at me but it always feels like it, so I found the perfect solution — at-home workouts. It means you can wear your coziest workout set (hello, cozy cardio!), have Netflix on in the background, and drink a cup of your favorite tea while still having that winter arc glow up.
In case you missed it, the winter arc is TikTok’s latest wellness trend, aimed at making sure the new year brings new focus on opportunities through working on yourself, whether your studies, your health, or any other goals you might have. Since we are all locking in on our goals going into 2025, I think we should also be physically locked in, locked in our houses that is. It’s cold out and I don’t want to bundle up to go to the gym and leave sweaty and chilled. So grab some green juice, a yoga mat, and your comfiest sweats — we are working out in our home in 2025, and I’m here for it.
- Yoga
-
Stretching is the easiest way to unwind and get yourself those feel-good endorphins. Plus the nature of yoga is to be relaxing and relieve stress so it’s the perfect workout for a busy college student. For those days that feel more like “namaste in bed” than going to the gym, grab your mat and unwind.
- Tone and Tidy
-
Being a student means things are busy busy busy all the time. One of my favorite ways to move my body while still being productive is to add on some ankle weights while cleaning. Strap on a few pounds and get to vacuuming for a workout that is easy to add to your routine and sure to tone your legs.
- Wall pilates
-
If you’re an aspiring pilates princess but not a fan of the prices, trying wall pilates is a must. All you need is a blank wall and a yoga mat. Take it to the next level but finish with your legs up the wall for some lymphatic drainage.
- Cozy Cardio
-
As tempting as it is to stay snuggled up in bed all day, this is the perfect time of year to get your heart pumping. A no-jumping cardio workout is the perfect way to get an easy sweat in.
- 30-minute sweat
-
This one is for all the girlies who love a quickie (wink, wink). All jokes aside, this no equipment is the perfect way to strengthen all those muscles without having to go to the gym.
- At Home Pilates Princess
-
As a Pilates princess, my FYP knows how much I love it so I keep seeing this Pilates board perfect for at-home workouts. A pilated board has all the parts of a reformer but is flat so you can easily store it in the closet or under your bed. Plus one pilates class is like $45, so you could pay for the board with 3 pilates classes — girl math!
- Netflix and Sweat
-
Move over Netflix and chill, a hot new bombshell has entered the villa. While binge-watching your favorite show use a mini stepper to get in some cardio. It’s like being on the Stairmaster but way better.
Happy sweating at home!