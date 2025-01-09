7 At-Home Workouts To Try If You’re Working On Your Winter Arc

I don’t know about you, but last semester left me in a slump that I feel like only a good sweat can really cure. But no matter how often I go to the gym, I always get kind of nervous walking in: I know no one is looking at me but it always feels like it, so I found the perfect solution — at-home workouts. It means you can wear your coziest workout set (hello, cozy cardio!), have Netflix on in the background, and drink a cup of your favorite tea while still having that winter arc glow up.

In case you missed it, the winter arc is TikTok’s latest wellness trend, aimed at making sure the new year brings new focus on opportunities through working on yourself, whether your studies, your health, or any other goals you might have. Since we are all locking in on our goals going into 2025, I think we should also be physically locked in, locked in our houses that is. It’s cold out and I don’t want to bundle up to go to the gym and leave sweaty and chilled. So grab some green juice, a yoga mat, and your comfiest sweats — we are working out in our home in 2025, and I’m here for it.

Happy sweating at home!