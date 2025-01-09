Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
winter arc workout?width=719&height=464&fit=crop&auto=webp
winter arc workout?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp
jennie walker / dupe
Wellness

7 At-Home Workouts To Try If You’re Working On Your Winter Arc

Julia Heming

I don’t know about you, but last semester left me in a slump that I feel like only a good sweat can really cure. But no matter how often I go to the gym, I always get kind of nervous walking in: I know no one is looking at me but it always feels like it, so I found the perfect solution — at-home workouts. It means you can wear your coziest workout set (hello, cozy cardio!), have Netflix on in the background, and drink a cup of your favorite tea while still having that winter arc glow up. 

In case you missed it, the winter arc is TikTok’s latest wellness trend, aimed at making sure the new year brings new focus on opportunities through working on yourself, whether your studies, your health, or any other goals you might have. Since we are all locking in on our goals going into 2025, I think we should also be physically locked in, locked in our houses that is. It’s cold out and I don’t want to bundle up to go to the gym and leave sweaty and chilled. So grab some green juice, a yoga mat, and your comfiest sweats — we are working out in our home in 2025, and I’m here for it. 

Yoga

Stretching is the easiest way to unwind and get yourself those feel-good endorphins. Plus the nature of yoga is to be relaxing and relieve stress so it’s the perfect workout for a busy college student. For those days that feel more like “namaste in bed” than going to the gym, grab your mat and unwind. 

@onthematwithmack

get the day started ROIGHT #yogaforbeginners #morningyoga #shoulderopeners #yogateacherforbeginners

♬ Radio – Freak Slug
Tone and Tidy

Being a student means things are busy busy busy all the time. One of my favorite ways to move my body while still being productive is to add on some ankle weights while cleaning. Strap on a few pounds and get to vacuuming for a workout that is easy to add to your routine and sure to tone your legs. 

@em.krzus

Ankle weights for the ultimate burn 🔥 #pilates #pilatesworkout #pilatesinstructor #pilateslovers #pilatesbody #matpilates

♬ Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless) – Radio Edit – beatsbyhand
Wall pilates

If you’re an aspiring pilates princess but not a fan of the prices, trying wall pilates is a must. All you need is a blank wall and a yoga mat. Take it to the next level but finish with your legs up the wall for some lymphatic drainage.

@karolinaxje

Antwort auf @EjiwunmiPhemy🦂🦂 1 week ✨WALL PILATES✨ workouts for beginners 🫶🏻 #wallworkout #wallpilates #beginnerworkout #pilates #pilateschallenge #homeworkout #strong #core

♬ motive x promiscuous – ℳ💞
Cozy Cardio

As tempting as it is to stay snuggled up in bed all day, this is the perfect time of year to get your heart pumping. A no-jumping cardio workout is the perfect way to get an easy sweat in.

@evelynturina

This curcuit won’t take you more than 20min and will get you sooooo hyped! You’ll perform each exercise for 30 secs and rest 30 secs in between them. It’s a HIIT circuit! Give all you’ve got! No half reps 😤 Do it 3x a week to start with and I’m sure you will see results. The hardest part is to start, you’ve got this, i know you do! #bodyweightworkout #weightlossmotivation #workoutforwomen #homeworkout Home workout to lose weight as a busy mom, quick workout, lose fat

♬ Bops Goin Brazy – Tyga
30-minute sweat

This one is for all the girlies who love a quickie (wink, wink). All jokes aside, this no equipment is the perfect way to strengthen all those muscles without having to go to the gym.

@itsbrookeelle

for all my busy girls 🥰💪🏼 30 min at home bodyweight workout! *no equipment* – 3 sets of 10-12 for each exercise!!! (for the single leg ones, do 3×10-12 on each side) #athomeworkout #noequipmentworkout #busygirlworkout #homeworkout #homeworkoutsforwomen #bodyweightworkout #bodyweightexercises #athomepilates #30minuteworkout #30minworkout #alomat #alo

♬ original sound – Brooke Elle
At Home Pilates Princess

As a Pilates princess, my FYP knows how much I love it so I keep seeing this Pilates board perfect for at-home workouts. A pilated board has all the parts of a reformer but is flat so you can easily store it in the closet or under your bed. Plus one pilates class is like $45, so you could pay for the board with 3 pilates classes — girl math!

@adinayaffa

I get to do all my favorite pilates / core workouts at Home with this multifunctional exercise reformer! I love it as a great addition to my exercise equipment! #athomepilates #pilatesworkout #pilatesreformer #athomeworkout #abworkout #coreexercises

♬ The Hills x Say It Right by GOBAITH – GOBAITH
Netflix and Sweat

Move over Netflix and chill, a hot new bombshell has entered the villa. While binge-watching your favorite show use a mini stepper to get in some cardio. It’s like being on the Stairmaster but way better.

@deshasharee

Better get on it sis , dont say i aint never told you nun #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt #ministepper #stepper #ministepperworkout #ministepperchallenge #athomeworkout

♬ Turn Yo Love Up Future – JAYBeatz

Happy sweating at home!

Julia is a national writer for Her Campus. While she writes for all verticals, her focus is the wellness section, bringing you everything you need to know about relationships, astrology, and the best ways to get down and dirty. Julia is a grad student at Syracuse University where she studies communications. She is a graduate of Stony Brook University, where she studied journalism with a minor in women's studies. During her time at SBU, she was a VS PINK campus rep, and an active member of Her Campus @ SBU. When she isn't writing, you can find Julia reading a smutty romance novel, hitting up her local crystal shop, or thrifting with an iced oat milk latte in hand. She's a Capricorn (but you probably already knew that) and a practicing yogi.