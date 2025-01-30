Combat Your Flight Anxiety With These 8 Tips

So, you booked a flight: Maybe it’s for spring break, a study abroad semester, or a last-minute getaway trip. However, your TikTok algorithm may be feeding you turbulence horror stories, and sometimes, the thought of boarding a plane can fill you with instant anxiety and dread. Suddenly, your excitement has been replaced with a full-blown spiral. But breathe — flight anxiety is real, and you’re definitely not the only one who feels this way.

Believe it or not, flying is still one of the safest ways to travel. That doesn’t mean your anxiety just magically disappears, though. Fear doesn’t always listen to logic, and the idea of being 30,000 feet in the air and defying gravity can seriously feel uncomfortable.

But guess what? You got this. Psychotherapist James Lloyd, therapist Denise Olesky, and life coach Sara Oliveri have eight tips on how to ease that anxiety and get you from Point A to Point B without spiraling. Let’s break it down because whether it’s your first flight or your fiftieth, you deserve to enjoy your trip — including the journey to your destination.

Practice Breathing exercises. According to anxiety expert Oliveri, one of the best ways to calm turbulence (in your body, not just the plane) is to focus on your breath. “One of the most important things to understand about anxiety is that it is as much a physical experience as a psychological one, and usually the physical part comes first,” says Oliveri. “Calm your nervous system [by] sighing out through your mouth or lengthening your exhalations.” Listen to music. Music is a must-have for anxious flyers. “Listening to music (such as binaural beats) that is designed to slow down your pulse for relaxation,” Oliveri says. Calming music is a game-changer, especially for those moments when you’re feeling a little anxious — like before a flight. One type of music that’s really effective is binaural beats which are specially designed sounds that use two slightly different frequencies in each ear. Your brain then processes them as one single beat, which can help sync your brainwaves and trigger an overall state of calm. engage in Physical touch. According to therapist Dr. Oliveri, a little wholesome physical touch like “holding hands or leaning against the arm of someone you know” can actually help reduce stress. It’s a way to calm your nervous system and prevent that overwhelming “I need to get off this plane” feeling from taking over. And if you’re not with some family or friends, maybe your airport crush could be the best support? Research turbulence. We all know that a Google search of something you fear might not have the best answers. But a little research before your flight can actually help. “Understanding that turbulence is a normal part of flying — akin to a car hitting a bump on the road — helps reframe it as non-threatening,” says Lloyd. Planes are built to handle it, and pilots train for it nonstop. try Grounding techniques. When the anxiety of flying starts to feel overwhelming, it’s crucial to tap into grounding techniques that can help you regain a sense of control. “Combining this knowledge with grounding techniques, slow breathing, and cognitive strategies to challenge catastrophic thoughts further supports anxious flyers,” Lloyd says. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 method — name five things you can see, four you can touch, three you can hear, two you can smell, and one you can taste (hello, complimentary snack bag). Also distract yourself with a new novel, a hilarious movie, or that playlist you made earlier. Unsplash; Eva Darron Watch a video. While doom-scrolling down a rabbit hole of worst-case plane scenarios might only make your flight anxiety worse, watching controlled, non-horror flight content, like smooth takeoff videos or pilots explaining turbulence, can actually help. According to Lloyd, “Gradually exposing oneself to flight-related stimuli, like watching videos of takeoffs or sitting in an airport, can also help desensitize fear.” Wear comfortable clothes. Wearing comfy clothes is a great way to ease flight anxiety. Throw on your favorite oversized hoodie, those lucky socks you swear make everything better, or the sweater that’s basically your second skin. As Olesky puts it, “Wearing your favorite socks or shirt can bring comfort both physically and mentally.” It’s like wrapping yourself in a security blanket. Snuggle under a blanket. And speaking of blankets, might as well bring a cozy one for that in-flight nap. “Try snuggling under a blanket during your flight to provide comfort and warmth,” Olesky says. It’s the perfect way to relax and even recharge before landing.

Deep breaths, an amazing playlist, some comfy clothes, and maybe even a reassuring cuddle from your bestie are all you need to turn that white-knuckle flight into a smooth ride. So, next time you take off, remember: You’ve got this, no matter how many bumps there are along the way.