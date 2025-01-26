The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

There’s no better feeling than finding that perfect Valentine’s Day sweater that feels like it was made for you. Finding the right pieces and styling them in a way that makes you feel the most confident is key to turning a comfy closet staple to a fashionably chic outfit! The wrong sweater can look and feel baggy and shapeless. But that perfect sweater, in the right color, style, and shape can serve you a trendy-yet-classic look every time. And I don’t know about you, but my TikTok FYP is filled with cozy sweater outfit inspo right now. What better time to rock a more sophisticated look when grandma-core is so in?

Plus, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, think about opting out of wearing that mini dress and learn how to style a holiday-themed sweater that you can absolutely rewear more than once (pink and red never go out of style no matter what season it is). These Valentine’s Day sweaters are sure to give you all the heart eyes while wearing them out on the town on a Valentine’s Day date, or being comfy on your couch with a box of chocolates and your favorite rom-com. No matter how you choose to spend your Valentine’s Day, one of these sweaters is sure to make your day a whole lot sweeter!

Altar\’d State A sweater that is sure to make your SO give you all the hugs and kisses this holiday. Personally, I can’t resist a good XOXO print. It gives just the right amount of a flirty vibe while not being too over-the-top. This sweater features an adorable XOXO print in the perfect Valentine’s Day pink shade. The oversized style pairs well with a simple black legging or jean, because this sweater speaks for itself! See On Altar’d State

Krush Kandy The shabby chic cardigan of my dreams! This sweater comes in a pastel pink with the cutest heart buttons and lace detailing. It looks like something straight out of Scream Queens’s Chanel Oberlain’s closet! This sweater is the perfect addition to my closet, and I will definitely be splurging on it for myself. See On Krush Kandy

More To Come Not feeling the Valentine’s Day cliché pink and red, but still want those love-filled V-Day vibes? This all-white sweater is a chic and simple look that you can wear beyond just Valentine’s Day, but still has the spirit of the holiday with the heart cutout on the back. See On Revolve

525 Personally, I am all for a sexy sweater, and what better time to wear one than Valentine’s Day? The off-the-shoulder mixed with the peplum design makes for an ultra-fitted, skin-tight look, while still featuring the cozy sweater design that we all love. If you’re looking to serve modest style this V-Day, this is the look for you. See On Revolve

Promesa If you were obsessed with the outfits from Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send era, then this sweater is bringing all those summer festival looks into your winter wardrobe. Featuring the classic Sabrina Carpenter heart cutout with a fabric that is light as a feather, keep you cozy all February long! See On Promesa

For Love & Lemons The bow trend isn’t going anywhere, which is perfect for anyone eying up this bow decal cardigan. The ribbon embellishments make for the perfect touch of class throughout the sweater, and it’s a super unique choice for your Valentine’s Day plans. See On Revolve

Altar\’d State This sweater screams grandma-core in the best way possible. A cardigan is a perfect choice for layering your look and being all bundled up. And if you live in a warmer state, it’s perfect for wearing on top of a tank top or light tee. See On Altar’d State

NanaMacs Valentine’s Day is arguably one of the more dreaded holidays. I have had my fair share of spending this holiday eating chocolates on my couch. If you just aren’t in the mood for the season, or just want a more laidback style, this crewneck is the perfect choice. No matter how much you dislike Valentine’s Day, you can’t deny this crewneck is adorable! See On NanaMacs

Francesca\’s This sweater is sure to get you all the real-life kisses while wearing it, because seriously, who could resist? Kiss print patterns are sure to be a rising trend, so what better time to hop onto the next hot look than sporting this style for Valentine’s Day? It gives just the right amount of flirty vibes with a classic style. See On Francesca’s

Krush Kandy This Valentine’s Day, wrap yourself up like a present, truly showing your SO you are the best gift they can get. The bow detailing on this sweater really gives off present vibes. It comes in a vibrant pink color, but doesn’t scream Valentine’s Day, so you can enjoy being wrapped up in a bow whenever you put it on. See On Krush Kandy

VICI This sweater is giving sexy, cool, and sophisticated — perfect for any serious date night plans you may have this Valentine’s Day. You can layer this sweater or keep it buttoned up — both ways will still give you that sexy flare with an off-the-shoulder touch. A formal Valentine’s Day look wouldn’t be complete without a bit of that deep, sultry red color. Pair this with some kitten heels and a red lip and you are sure to knock your SO’s socks off. See On VICI

Krush Kandy Whether your Valentine’s Day vibe is more of a red and pink, lavender and nude, or even a black and tan, this sweater has got you covered. It comes in four different color combos, all sharing the same heart design with adorable pearl detailing. Can’t pick just one shade ? Grab one of each and match with your besties. Everyone knows Galentine’s Day is better than Valentine’s Day, anyway! See On Krush Kandy