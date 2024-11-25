Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These “Holding Space For ‘Defying Gravity'” Memes Are Wickedly Funny

Can you believe Wicked is finally in theaters? After what felt like the world’s longest press tour, fans finally have Part One of the beloved musical on the big screen, and if the Letterboxd reviews are correct, the wait was definitely worth it. Before the film’s release, fans were treated to countless teasers, enough pink and green merch to last a lifetime, glimpses behind the scenes, and interviews with the stars of the film. But there was one moment in particular that captured fans’ attention — and the reactions are almost as entertaining as the film itself.

Shortly before the movie’s premiere, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sat down with Out Magazine for what seemed like a typical interview — until it wasn’t. In the now-viral clip, the interviewer, Tracy Gilchrist, praised Erivo for the impact of “Defying Gravity,” telling her that she’d seen a “couple posts” about people taking the song lyrics and “really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

Erivo’s heartfelt reaction, paired with Grande’s supportive (and unique) grab of Erivo’s finger during the exchange, was as wholesome as it was puzzling. Fans on social media quickly ran with the moment, poking fun at the phrasing of “holding space” and questioning the tone of the interview. Memes flooded X (formerly Twitter), with fans humorously speculating about what was really going on in that room.

Here are some of the best “holding space for ‘Defying Gravity'” memes that really capture the moment.

