Can you believe Wicked is finally in theaters? After what felt like the world’s longest press tour, fans finally have Part One of the beloved musical on the big screen, and if the Letterboxd reviews are correct, the wait was definitely worth it. Before the film’s release, fans were treated to countless teasers, enough pink and green merch to last a lifetime, glimpses behind the scenes, and interviews with the stars of the film. But there was one moment in particular that captured fans’ attention — and the reactions are almost as entertaining as the film itself.

Shortly before the movie’s premiere, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sat down with Out Magazine for what seemed like a typical interview — until it wasn’t. In the now-viral clip, the interviewer, Tracy Gilchrist, praised Erivo for the impact of “Defying Gravity,” telling her that she’d seen a “couple posts” about people taking the song lyrics and “really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

Erivo’s heartfelt reaction, paired with Grande’s supportive (and unique) grab of Erivo’s finger during the exchange, was as wholesome as it was puzzling. Fans on social media quickly ran with the moment, poking fun at the phrasing of “holding space” and questioning the tone of the interview. Memes flooded X (formerly Twitter), with fans humorously speculating about what was really going on in that room.

Here are some of the best “holding space for ‘Defying Gravity'” memes that really capture the moment.

Not now sweetie mommy is taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that pic.twitter.com/Srxh9xn4yH — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 22, 2024

I guess you could say I’ve been taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that (I am in queer media so) pic.twitter.com/wKFF2oKKjC — Shari (@cats2019stan) November 24, 2024

On my way to my third Wicked viewing in four days. I guess you could say I’m just really holding space with the lyrics of Defying Gravity & feeling power in that!!!! pic.twitter.com/OH2NekRY7W — Madison Poshkus (@madisonjposhkus) November 23, 2024

Where I’m holding space for defying gravity lyrics and feeling the power in that pic.twitter.com/zeIkgC0WC0 — grovy 🥭 (@grovymango) November 23, 2024

Get in loser, we are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space and feeling power in that. pic.twitter.com/2AsqBThxZa — Reverend Sackett (@A_sack2) November 25, 2024

just saw a couple of posts from people saying they’re not ready to take the lyrics of defying gravity and really hold space with that and feel power in that pic.twitter.com/Q1UudiAelV — toni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) November 22, 2024

just left wicked holding space for the lyrics of defying gravity and really feeling power in that pic.twitter.com/6blkRoFbEV — nanda ✮⋆ (@fernandaxcamila) November 23, 2024

I couldn’t help but wonder… are we all just holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity? And feeling power in that? pic.twitter.com/YqLiqLkP1l — bella ☭ (@bellanati0n) November 22, 2024

Sorry this seat is taken… yeah I’m holding space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really feeling the power in that pic.twitter.com/hNKJqRIijF — 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖍 ♡ (rachleahx) (@xrachaelxoxo) November 23, 2024

girls after taking in the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that pic.twitter.com/amSnJTI1MJ — 🐈‍⬛maya🦇 (@wonkamatters) November 23, 2024

This is where they hold space for the lyrics to defying gravity https://t.co/jwNC6wCuKn — 🍂🦃Turkeith Nagy🦃🍂 (@nagy_minaj) November 23, 2024

they were the first to take the lyrics of defying gravity and really hold space with that pic.twitter.com/lZ7GffsK3r — andres (@barbzforbernie) November 21, 2024