Doom Scrolling Is Out, & Hope Scrolling Is In

We’ve all been there: stuck to your phone, browsing through dozens of posts on tragedies and crises, and feeling yourself spiral into a well of pessimism and paranoia. While it’s important to stay up to date on current events, it’s easy to get caught in the waves of bad news and stay there. It can be mentally harmful to fixate on all the negatives, as there’s no real benefit to consuming so much in one sitting; you’re not living in the present moment, and while you’re stuck on a loop with mindless doom scrolling, your psyche’s getting hit with so many terrible images. Enter: hope scrolling.

According to a 2018 study conducted by the University of California, Berkeley, our emotional states are easily influenced by the types of news we’re exposed to. Bad news inherently increases distress, anxiety, and depression, even if the news isn’t overtly terrible. Of course, with news and stories being easily accessible through our devices, we’re constantly taking in all sorts of information, especially when it comes to bleak, concerning headlines. It doesn’t help that bad news tends to spread farther than good news, so it can feel like we’re always surrounded by cynicism no matter where we go.

Of course, fighting the urge to flit through negative news can be difficult when it’s everywhere, but one way you can go cold turkey is by participating in doom scrolling’s opposite: hope scrolling. If you’re not familiar with the term, hope scrolling is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of falling into another round of depressing feeds, by actively pursuing positive news — the ones centering on human connection, acts of heroism, and the appreciation of nature — your mood is bound to lighten, and with it, your optimism.

Hope Scrolling can make a positive impact on your mental health.

Dr. Brent Metcalf, licensed clinical social worker and owner of Tri-Star Counseling, says that hope scrolling can work wonders for your mental health: “Engaging with hopeful content can provide psychological comfort, serving as a reminder that good things can happen and there is light at the end of the tunnel, particularly comforting during periods of uncertainty and distress.”

In addition to enhancing one’s mood, Metcalf adds that hope scrolling can improve emotional resilience to better cope with adversity, foster connection, and community so people can relate better to one another, and evoke more empathy and compassion so people can feel a part of something larger than themselves. When we witness acts of goodness, it’s bound to affect us in an altruistic way. “Positive content can serve as a mental escape from the stresses of everyday life, providing a sense of relief and relaxation,” Metcalf adds. “It can help lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress.”

consuming Hope core is one of the main components of hope scrolling.

On TikTok specifically, one area that’s got people seeking positive news is #hopecore, which can be considered a subtype from the #corecore internet aesthetic movement. These videos and slideshows are meant to arouse nostalgia, evoking catharsis and introspection about the struggles and successes of humanity. What started as visually digestible videos quickly became an emotional outlet for people to confide in.

From videos of marriage proposals (my personal favorite) or soldiers returning to their families, hope core is meant to inspire those warm, fuzzy feelings that make us appreciate what we have.

Celebrating the good things while acknowledging the pitfalls in life is key to finding balance. When we seek good news, we’re counteracting the stress and anxiety that bombards us in our everyday lives. Taking time out of your day to hope scroll can alter your mindset, as just a few minutes of consuming cheerful content can dramatically alter your state of mind and leave you feeling happier.

Of course, while taking in positive content is always great, doing so in moderation is best. “It’s essential to balance the consumption of positive content with engagement in real-life actions that promote well-being,” Metcalf says. “Additionally, while seeking out positive stories is beneficial, it’s also important to acknowledge and address negative emotions rather than avoiding them entirely.”

Whenever you’re feeling stressed out by current events or just life in general, try out hope scrolling and see for yourself what it does for your well-being.