ICYMI, The JoBros Are Heading Back To Disney For A Holiday Movie

It’s safe to say that I’m a “Sucker” for this upcoming Jonas Brothers Christmas special. No, you’re not dreaming. This is very real and very much happening. In a Jan. 28 Instagram post, the brothers along with Disney+ announced they’re releasing a Christmas movie coming out during 2025 holiday season.

In the promotion video, the brothers are seen in Love, Actually fashion, standing outside a door, holding big notecards and shuffling through them as they announce the film. Starting with a quick blooper of Joe beginning to recite the queue cards before Nick reminds him that the audience is supposed to read them, the video goes on to show the cards revealing, “Hi, we are The Jonas Brothers. I’m Nick, I’m Joe, I’m Kevin. Sorry to bother you, but we’re making a Christmas movie. Coming out this Holiday season. Only on Disney+”

This news truly comes out of nowhere as 2025 has only *just* begun and we already have the holidays to look forward to! Despite the announcement, not much has been revealed about the movie. So far, all we *really* know is that it has the working title of Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie and that the story will follow the brothers as they attempt to get from London to New York to celebrate the holiday with family, according to the logline. We also know that along with starring in it, the Jonas Brothers are also producing the film.

I personally cannot WAIT for this movie and the fact that it’s being released on Disney+ seems fitting seeing as the “Waffle House” singers got their start on Disney Channel. Not only did they release music under Hollywood Records, a Disney-owned label, but they also starred in Disney Channel’s very own Camp Rock and Jonas.

This nostalgia is really bringing us back to the golden ages and fans couldn’t be more excited for this movie. One Instagram user wrote, “12 yr old me is SQUEALING with excitement” and another wrote, “The place where Connect 3 were connected ❤️.”

It’s safe to say that this announcement brings fans so much excitement at the chance to teleport back to the 2000s and bask in the holiday season with the JoBros. Bring on the nostalgia.