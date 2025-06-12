In Case You Didn’t Already Know, It’s Guava Girl Summer

She’s sweet, she’s sun-kissed, and she smells like your favorite fruity cocktail — welcome to Guava Girl Summer, babe. This isn’t your average baddie era. No, this one’s got a juicier twist. Think flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and that kind of pink that says, “I’m effortlessly glowing.”

It’s time to retire the rustic reds and vintage linens of Tomato Girl Summer. We loved you, but your sun has set. Guava Girl Summer is a sweeter, bolder, unapologetically radiant era. Think lush tropical vibes with every sip of coconut water and swipe of lip gloss. This summer isn’t about wilting in coastal-grandma cardigans or perfecting pasta sauces — it’s about glowing skin, glossy hair, and glowing confidence.

It’s all about faking that tropical glow with zero passport required. Whether you’re sipping guava-inspired iced drinks under string lights or spritzing something fruity, let your inner guava goddess take over. It’s giving, I moisturize with body shimmer, I overuse my peachy-pink blush, and yes, I match my nails to my smoothie. So, gather your glosses, cue the island playlist, and say it with me: I am on vacation.

Why guavas?

Guavas, native to Mexico and South America, are subtly sweet, and just the right amount of tangy. With soft, juicy flesh (pink or white, depending on the vibe), tiny edible seeds, and a scent that screams beach day in a bottle, they’re packed with vitamin C and good vibes only. Basically, guavas are the low-key superfruit that’s been gatekept for way too long.

Because they’re that girl of the fruit bowl — a little exotic, a lot extra, and totally impossible to ignore. She’s not trying to be the next strawberry or watermelon; she’s in her own lane. So when we say Guava Girl Summer, we’re channeling all that: bright, bold, soft-but-powerful energy.

So, what is Guava Girl summer?

Guava Girl Summer is more than a vibe — it’s a full-on mood board for your soul. It’s when you stop waiting for the perfect vacation and become the vacation. It’s like soft serve at sunset or SPF-slicked selfies. It’s living in your juicy era — where bold is the baseline and chill is the mindset.

Guava Girl Summer is for the girls who romanticize their iced drinks, curate their playlists like love letters, and refuse to shrink themselves in a world that loves quiet. It’s about taking up space — in neon bikinis and oversized sunnies. She doesn’t ask for attention — she glows and gets it.

It’s not about perfection, it’s about presence. Showing up sticky-sweet and sun-dazed. Glimmering under string lights with glossy lids, sandy ankles, and a heart that’s always ready to dance. It’s also that carefree confidence of knowing you’re it, even if you’re just doing grocery runs in a hot pink claw clip.

What are some Guava Girl essentials?

She’s wearing everything from coral, hot pink, or tangerine to playful pastels that pop like a sunset. Glossy lips are mandatory; matte can take a backseat this summer. Summer Fridays ($24), Eadem ($24), and Kulfi ($24) already have you with their lip products that grace that same guava name. Layer on that Refy’s hot pink blush ($20) like it’s your signature Kopari pink guava body mist ($29), and don’t forget the subtle shimmer body oil that makes your skin catch the light no matter where you’re at — whether that’s a rooftop party, a beach bonfire, or just chilling with friends on your balcony.

Guava Girl Summer is also about easy, breezy hairstyles: loose waves, playful braids, or even a messy bun topped with a statement claw clip (bonus points if it’s neon). And yes, nail art inspired by guava hues is a vibe too. We simply can’t forget about brat green and peach shades, sprinkled with little pops of glitter and tropical decals — all perfect for matching your smoothie aesthetic.

Don’t forget the ultimate Guava Girl accessory: a reusable water bottle (preferably with a cute tropical print) to keep you hydrated and glowing all day long. And sunglasses? Oversized, colorful, and unapologetically fun — the bigger, the better. Oh, and a lightweight tote bag that’s perfect for carrying all your summer essentials, from your sunscreen to your go-to lip gloss.

This summer, don’t just shine — glow like only a Guava Girl can. Throw on that crop top, blast your favorite summer playlist, and step into the season knowing you’re the main character of your own sun-soaked story. Guava Girl Summer is the perfect blend of sweet and bold, soft and fierce — radiating juicy, sun-kissed energy wherever you go.