Everything You Need to Know About rhode’s Limited-Edition Summer Launch

If you’re a beauty/makeup/skincare girly (such as myself) you’ve probably heard and researched rhode skin – a skincare brand owned by the it-girl herself Hailey Bieber. The company focuses on simplicity and efficacy, offering a range of high-quality and nourishing products that have single-handedly taken over social media. Founded in 2021, rhode has taken over the beauty world when it comes to trendy products that Gen Zers will love.

Since the brand’s initial launch, they’ve come out with an entire skincare kit (which includes their Pineapple Enzyme Cleanser, Glazing Milk, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Barrier Restore Cream), their infamous Peptide Lip Treatment along with a phone case that specially fits them, and now, they’ve introduced Pocket Blush, limited-edition summer Peptide Lip Tints, and new phone case colors to their collection of fan-favorites.

Launching on Thursday, June 20, rhode will be releasing four new shades of their Peptide Lip Tint. Fit for every complexion, these lip tints are sheer, but buildable. Here are the limited-edition shades to keep your eye on:

Shortcake: baby pink

Peach Pit: neutral peach

Guava Spritz: bright coral

Salty Tan: soft mauve

These new lip tint shades are designed to be paired with rhode’s new Pocket Blush – which comes in six different shades to match every skin tone. The duos can be purchased together; Shortcake and Piggy, Peach Pit and Freckle, Guava Spritz and Spicy Marg, and Salty Tan and Sleepy Girl.

Coupled with rhode’s Lip Tint and Pocket Blush duo, they are also releasing the same limited-edition summer shades for their most-loved phone case. rhode lovers and beauty fanatics alike will be able to purchase a new summertime lip tint and a phone case to match – what more could a gal want?

With rhode’s innovative phone cases that include a built-in spot for their popular peptide treatments, customers can pick a shade of the brand’s limited-edition lip tints and then choose the coordinating phone case; for instance, you can purchase the Shortcake shade of the peptide lip tint and then pair it with a phone case in the shade Shortcake as well. That way, when your lip balm is in your phone case (that’s the first time I’ve ever said that…) they’ll match perfectly.

BRB, I’m about to drop a paycheck.