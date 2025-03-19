These Hair Glosses Will Make Your Hair Shiny Without Stepping Into A Salon

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you love how shiny your hair looks when you step out of the salon but can’t seem to get it looking that good again at home, let me introduce you to the world of hair gloss. Hair glosses work wonders on all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly, and even damaged hair. They’re typically formulated with gentle ingredients that are also conditioning enough to improve hair health and strengthen your ends.

Not only do hair glosses enhance shine and revitalize color, they also form a protective layer on top of your hair to protect it against UV rays and heat styling on a daily basis. If you’ve been dreaming of your hair looking like you came straight out of a shampoo commercial, look no further. I’ve gathered 10 hair glosses that’ll leave your hair shiny and hydrated, and the best part? You can use them at home without the hassle or the budget needed to regularly attend a salon.

Living Proof Living Proof Perfect Hair Day High-Shine Gloss Hair Treatment ($36) TikTok loves this hair gloss. It has a mirror-like shine that typically lasts through three washes and transforms dull hair. Shampoo and condition your hair like you normally would, remove any excess water, and leave this hair gloss on for five minutes for silky smooth results. See On Sephora

Glaze Glaze Supergloss ($18) This semi-permanent gloss is like a tinted moisturizer for your hair that’s full of naturally-derived ingredients. Made for virgin hair in mind, it boosts shine and hydration without the damage of traditional hair dyes. Simply apply it after shampoo on damp hair, wait 10 minutes, and rinse it off for ultra-healthy and shiny ends. See On Glaze

L\’oreal Paris L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water ($10) This wonder water is my personal favorite hair product. At only $10, it transforms your hair in seconds, making it super shiny and smooth. It’s also silicone-free, paraben-free, and has moisturizing agents — resulting in an extra weightless and healthy feel. See On Amazon

Kérastase Kérastase Mini Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil ($30) Although this isn’t a hair gloss, it provides similar results. This hydrating hair oil is infused with wild camellia flower, which provides nourishment and shine to your hair. It’s great for all hair types, and also has heat protection up to 450°F. See On Sephora

Color Wow Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray ($28) If you’re into hair care, you know this is a staple product for straight, shiny hair. Its anti-frizz formula leaves your hair super glossy and ultra smooth after it’s activated by heat. Consider this your sign to try it out if you’ve been debating whether it’s worth it. See On Amazon

Drybar Drybar Liquid Glass Instant Glossing Rinse ($34) With Reverse-Micellar Technology and neroli oil, this glossing product will leave your hair feeling and looking shiny in a matter of seconds. Simply apply it after shampooing from roots to ends, rinse, and follow up with your favorite conditioner. You can also use it with other products from Drybar’s Liquid Glass Collection for even better results. See On Drybar

Kristin Ess Kristin Ess Signature Hair Gloss ($15) This best-selling gloss will work wonders on your hair. It’s formulated to instantly boost your hair’s vibrancy and shine, not to mention it’ll add warmth to color-treated hair. If you’re having trouble maintaining your hair between appointments, this is the perfect product for you. See On Target