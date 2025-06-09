Keep Your Cool: Rhode Just Announced The Product Of The Summer

Leave it to rhode to drop the product of the summer. On June 9, rhode announced the launch of their new Glazing Mist — a superfine spray that hydrates and refreshes skin for a glowy finish. And I don’t know about you, but I’m gonna need my hands on this one immediately. (Everyone say, “Thank you, Hailey Bieber!”)

rhode’s Glazing Mist ($30) is packed with good-for-the-skin ingredients, including ectoin, beta-glucan, panthenol, ceramides, and magnolia extract — an antioxidant derived from the bark of magnolia trees that contains magnolol and honokiol, two compounds that help purify and soothe skin. Like all rhode skincare products, the Glazing Mist is cruelty-free, vegan, and suitable for all skin types. Not only that, but the Glazing Mist is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist-tested, and has the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association. Sensitive skin baddies, this one is for us.

But how do you use it? Honestly, any way you want. rhode’s Glazing Mist is the perfect companion to your post-gym routine, refreshing your skin after a workout. Or, you can keep it in your bag or car to freshen up on the go. Me? I’ll be dousing my face in this mist after every minor inconvenience to bring myself back to Earth — with glowing skin, OFC.

The Glazing Mist is rhode’s first new product since January 2024 (where they dropped the iconic Peptide Lip Shape). This also marks rhode’s first product launch after being acquired by e.l.f Beauty in a $1 billion deal — which took place back in May 2025.

“We can’t wait to bring rhode to more faces, places, and spaces. From day one, my vision for rhode has been to make essential skin care and hybrid makeup you can use every day,” said Bieber in a press release. “Just three years into this journey, our partnership with e.l.f. Beauty marks an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally. As I continue as Founder and step into an expanded role of Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, I look forward to leading the brand into this exciting new chapter of possibilities alongside my Co-Founders Michael D. Ratner and Lauren Ratner, who have helped bring my vision to life from the start.”

When does the rhode Glazing Mist come out?

Now, you may be wondering when, and where you’ll be able to get your hands on rhode’s newest drop. According to rhode, the Glazing Mist is set to release on June 24 at 12 p.m. EST. And although rhode announced that their products will be available at Sephora, that won’t occur until fall 2025. Hopefully, those Sephora kids will have their act together by then.

So, until then, the Glazing Mist will be available to purchase exclusively on rhode’s website, where you can currently sign up for the product’s waitlist.