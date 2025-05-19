Bath & Body Works Took Tomato Girl Summer Literally With Their New Scent

Just when we thought Tomato Girl Summer had reached its aesthetic peak — cue the sun-drenched farmers market hauls, breezy linen skirts, and bowls of pasta — Bath & Body Works said, “Let’s bottle it.” And bottle it they did. The brand’s newest fragrance drop is here to make your summer smell like a sun-warmed tomato garden in the Italian countryside. There’s something about summer that calls for a reset — a fresh start, a fresh outfit, and now, thanks to Bath & Body Works, a fresh fragrance straight from the garden. This year, the brand is taking one of the most unexpected summer trends to heart with their new collection, Off the Vine.

Tomato Girl Summer first popped off on TikTok as an aesthetic rooted in Mediterranean daydreams: dewy skin, fresh produce, little gold hoops, and an attitude that says, “I vacation in Capri, even if I’m actually just in my backyard.” It makes sense, then, that a brand as culturally in-tune as Bath & Body Works would catch onto the trend and give us something we didn’t know we needed — a tomato-scented summer routine.

Bath & Body Works isn’t new to seasonal launches, but Off the Vine feels like a bold step into the growing niche fragrance trend where unconventional notes are having a serious moment. You might be raising an eyebrow at the idea of tomato as a fragrance note, but it’s already going viral amongst fragrance lovers. Off the Vine combines heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss for a scent that’s green, earthy, and just the right amount of unexpected. Think less “salad bar” and more earthy, elevated, and totally functional with your other scents.

Bath & Body Works never does anything halfway. So, the scent is available in a full lineup of your favorite products: Eau de Parfum ($70), Fine Fragrance Mist ($18, plus a $9 travel-size version), Body Wash, Body Lotion, Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, Foaming Hand Soap, and of course, their signature 3-Wick Candle. Basically, if you want to smell like an Italian summer from head to toe — or just want your bathroom to have the aroma of Sunday dinner — this collection is your one-stop shop.

On TikTok, Off the Vine is already stirring up a wave of curiosity and reviews. Beauty creators and fragrance lovers alike are flocking to Bath & Body Works stores to get their hands (and noses) on the collection, filming first impressions and haul videos with genuine surprise at how wearable and elevated the tomato-forward scent actually is. Many users say that it’s not worth the buy, while others claim “It’s not as repulsive as I thought it would be.” It’s very clear that this collection is something you will either love, or never look towards during your next trip to Bath and Body Works.

Whether you’re looking to switch up your summer scent or just want to brag that you wear “heirloom tomato” on your wrists, this collection is worth checking out. Whether you’re a long-time tomato girl or just tomato-curious, Bath & Body Works’ Off the Vine is chic. And hey — if nothing else, your bathroom is going to smell like a garden party.